Two progressive metal legends Opeth and Mastodon have booked a co-headline tour for 2021 The two bands last toured together in the USA in 2011, with Ghost as the opener on their first national tour. The late year North American this fall will have direct support from Zeal & Ardor kicking off in Asheville, North Carolina on November 16th and wrapping in Denver, Colorado on December 5th. The pre-sale takes place tomorrow with the general on sale Friday, September 17th, 2021. Opeth continues to tour behind 2019’s In Cauda Venenum (Nuclear Blast) and Mastodon will soon release their new album Hushed and Grim.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO