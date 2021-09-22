CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Factbox-Europe grapples with surging power and gas prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpcPy_0c5axZXx00

(Reuters) -Households across Europe face a jump in energy bills this winter due to a global surge in wholesale power and gas prices.

Benchmark European gas prices have surged around 250% this year due to low stock levels, high demand in Asia, high carbon prices and outages.

Governments across Europe are coming under pressure to curb energy bills to help families and small businesses as economies slowly emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Following are some of the measures the countries are considering:

BRITAIN

Britain is considering offering state loans to energy companies that take on customers from firms which go bust due to soaring wholesale natural gas prices, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sept. 21.

The unprecedented jump in wholesale prices will force more British energy suppliers out of business and the industry needs to prepare for prolonged pain, energy officials and the business minister said on Sept. 22.

The country’s energy regulator Ofgem has raised the cap on the most widely used tariffs by 12-13% from October, after increasing it in April due to high wholesale costs.

EUROPEAN UNION

The European Union executive said on Sept. 22 it will produce a “toolbox” of measures EU countries can take to tackle energy price spikes without breaching the bloc’s energy market rules.

The toolbox would help governments navigate options to respond quickly to price spikes within EU rules, including tweaking value-added tax (VAT) and excise duties or using direct support to shield consumers from high costs

A group of lawmakers has asked the European Commission to investigate the role of Russia’s Gazprom, saying the company’s behaviour has made them suspect market manipulation.

In response, Gazprom says it supplies its customers with gas in full compliance with existing contracts.

FRANCE

The French government on Sept. 15 announced plans to make a one-off 100 euro ($118) payment to the 5.8 million households that receive energy vouchers.

GERMANY

Some 310,000 German households face an 11.5% increase in their gas bills, data showed on Sep. 20, while energy experts have warned some suppliers could go insolvent amid record wholesale rates.

Germany does not see a need for government intervention to counter rising gas prices, a spokesperson for the economy ministry said on Sept. 22.

The country does not have a utility price cap. Its 41.5 million households buy their energy in a flourishing but mostly unsupervised retail sector that was liberalised to create choice and dismantle monopolies.

The Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA), the country’s regulator, said it was not tasked with monitoring procurement strategies or pricing mechanisms at suppliers.

GREECE

Greece announced plans on Sept. 14 to offer subsidies to the majority of Greek households by the end of the year.

This would include a 9 euro subsidy for the first 300 kilowatt hours consumed a month, higher one-off payments to low income earners, and bigger discounts from the country’s main state-owned utility.

ITALY

Italy will introduce short-term measures which could be worth some 3 billion euros to offset the expected rise in retail power prices, and is working on a longer-term reform of power bills, its energy transition minister said on Sep. 16.

PORTUGAL

Portugal's environment minister Joao Matos Fernandes told a press conference here on Sept. 21 that electricity prices for domestic consumers in the regulated market would stay flat in 2022.

SPAIN

Spain urged the EU on Sept. 20 to devise guidance for its member states and suggested moves to limit carbon market speculators and build up gas reserves.

“We urgently need a European policy menu predesigned to react immediately to dramatic price surges,” Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said in a document sent to the Commission.

Spain’s proposals also call for the establishment of a centralised European platform to buy gas.

The previous week, Spain had passed emergency measures to lower bills by redirecting 2.6 billion euros in extraordinary profits from energy companies to consumers and capping increases in gas prices.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China's factories, households grapple with power cuts

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported.A components supplier for Apple Inc.'s iPhones said it suspended production at a factory west of Shanghai under orders from local authorities.The disruption to China s vast manufacturing industries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has declined 0.7 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.17 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 3.8 cents from a month ago and $1.00 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high" The post Gas prices move sideways as crude oil makes run at 2021 high appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Ribera
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
OilPrice.com

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Hit An All-Time High

Dutch TTF and UK NBP natural gas prices hit all-time settlement highs on Monday—up 11% as the front-month contract is set to soon expire and the European gas crisis worsens. The front-month (October) contract TTFV1 was up by €6.635€ MWh on Monday afternoon, to €76.875, pushed higher in part by the contract rolling off this week.
TRAFFIC
gcaptain.com

Worldwide Energy Shortage Shows Up in Surging Coal, Gas and Oil Prices

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Record gas and electricity prices in Europe, record coal prices in China, multiyear-high gas prices in the United States and oil prices well above their real long-term average are all manifestations of the same global energy shortage. In the aftermath of the coronavirus recession, energy...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#Factbox Europe#Benchmark European#British#The European Commission#French
Reuters

EUROPE GAS-Prices ease as Norwegian supplies ramp up

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale gas prices fell for a third straight day on Friday morning as Norwegian gas flows ramped up, alleviating some concerns over tight supplies this winter. * The British day-ahead contract was down 4.00 pence at 166.00 p/therm by 0815 GMT. * The...
TRAFFIC
mining.com

Power crisis spreads as large Dutch zinc factory cuts production

Nyrstar is curtailing production at a major zinc smelter in the Netherlands during peak times due to soaring electricity costs, the latest signal of how Europe’s energy crisis is spreading through the region’s biggest industries. The zinc producer is dialling back output at the plant in Budel-Dorplein after seeing a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Surge on Inventory Build

Natural gas prices rallied sharply rising more than 3% following a smaller than expected build in natural gas inventories. Expectations had been for an 83 Bcf build in stockpiles according to survey provider Estimize. The weather is expected to remain warmer than average throughout most of the United States during the next two weeks. Warm weather should increase cooling demand during a period when the weather is expected to become milder. Tropical storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic but its unlikely to impact any natural gas infrastructure.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
The Independent

Gas price rises: Why energy costs are soaring across Europe

Gas prices are not only high in the UK but are rising all across the continent as a drop in supplies from Russia and a cold start to this year has seen the price of natural gas skyrocket. Gas refineries in the US being shut down due to Hurricane Ida...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Power price surge threatens Spanish recovery

MADRID (Reuters) - Surging natural gas prices across Europe could hinder the economic recovery in Spain, where small businesses crucial to local employment are more exposed than elsewhere on the continent to steep rises in power bills. Energy bills have more than doubled in Spain and other European countries as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Russia urged to pump more gas to Europe as energy prices soar

London (CNN Business) — The International Energy Agency has called on Russia to supply more natural gas to Europe to help alleviate soaring energy prices. The Paris-based group said in a statement that while Russia is fulfilling its long-term contracts to European customers, exports are down from their 2019 level. Russia is the European Union's largest supplier of natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Kremlin says spot market is behind gas prices rally in Europe

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Trade on the spot market is behind the surge in natural gas prices in Europe, a Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday, reiterating that Russian state energy giant Gazprom is sticking to its contractual obligations in full. The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, also said that Russian gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

It’s Going to Be an Expensive Winter for Natural Gas

Global supply of natural gas has been at some of its lowest reserves thanks to a year of historic weather events, from freezing, to drought, to hurricanes, and natural gas prices are already surging. With winter still looming, there is increasing concern about shortages as well as exorbitant gas prices that haven’t been seen in over a decade, reports The Wall Street Journal.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

TAKE A LOOK-Reuters coverage of surging European gas prices

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here's all the latest news, analysis and insight from Reuters on the record-high wholesale natural gas prices in Europe. LATEST STORIES > Britain may give state loans to energy companies as gas prices surge > Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar > Yara brings ammonia to Europe after gas price hike, CEO says > Gazprom books modest gas transit capacity to Europe, pushing up prices > UK energy firms seek state support to weather gas crisis > Spain wants EU 'menu' of measures to combat power price surges > German households face 11.5% rise in gas bills > Group of EU lawmakers seeks probe of Gazprom's role in gas price surge > Soaring gas prices, colder winter could boost oil prices, says Goldman > Kremlin: Nord Stream 2 start will help cap gas prices in Europe > Off the boil: LNG tankers burn more oil as gas prices soar > EUROPE GAS-Stay up to date on market moves and drivers ANALYSIS & INSIGHT > ANALYSIS-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally > ANALYSIS-Gas faces existential crisis in climate wary Europe > ANALYSIS-Europe's power firms locked out of record price bonanza > ANALYSIS-Expensive winter ahead as Europe's power prices surge > GRAPHIC-Gas price surge, just one more headwind for world economy > GRAPHIC-Record summer gas prices signal an expensive winter EXPLANATION & CONTEXT > EXPLAINER-Bleak house: Why Europe faces steep winter energy bills > FACTBOX-Getting out of gas: the sold and scrapped projects > FACTBOX-Nord Stream 2's remaining hurdles, ongoing issues > TIMELINE-Nord Stream 2: Russia's push to boost gas supplies to Germany COMMENT > BREAKINGVIEWS-UK power market deficiencies flash red at bad time > BREAKINGVIEWS-Spain’s utility goof is thin end of net-zero wedge (Compiled by Pravin Char)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

189K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy