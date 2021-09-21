CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, FL

College Night 2021

lssc.edu
 8 days ago

You’re invited to participate in Lake-Sumter State College’s Annual College Night!. College Night is open to current LSSC students and all local college-bound students. Representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities from across Florida and the United States, as well as military organizations, will be available to answer questions and provide information about tuition, registration procedures, academic offerings, intercollegiate sports, housing arrangements, financial aid assistance and more.

www.lssc.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Leesburg, FL
County
Sumter County, FL
State
Florida State
Sumter County, FL
Education
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sumter State College#Financial Aid#College Night 2021#State College#Annual College Night

Comments / 0

Community Policy