College Night 2021
You’re invited to participate in Lake-Sumter State College’s Annual College Night!. College Night is open to current LSSC students and all local college-bound students. Representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities from across Florida and the United States, as well as military organizations, will be available to answer questions and provide information about tuition, registration procedures, academic offerings, intercollegiate sports, housing arrangements, financial aid assistance and more.www.lssc.edu
