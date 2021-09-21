CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
August Alsina Announces Retirement While Battling An Autoimmune Disease

By Aja Dandridge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral artists have come forth to announce their early retirement. Though, shortly after realizing their mistake, they return humbly to the studio booth. Unfortunately, August Alsina’s retirement announcement doesn’t pose as a hoax. Due to his ever-persistent Autoimmune disease, August Alsina won’t be making anymore music. Fortunately, as a parting gift, the rapper plans to deliver one last record just to make the fans happy.

August Alsina
