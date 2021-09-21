August Alsina Announces Retirement While Battling An Autoimmune Disease

IS AUGUST ALSINA RETIRING?: August Alsina has hinted that he may be retiring soon. The singer previewed some new music on Instagram and told fans, “To all the loved 1's who support me. These last couple projects are likely to be the last you see/hear of August Alsina. W/ that said, it is my hope that we can enjoy each other while I'm here, on my last victory lap around the sun. I'll strive to make it as nostalgic as possible for you w/ beautiful times and high vibes. With great love, always. – AA.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO