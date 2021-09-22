CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there something I can do about a used car bought with a bad engine?

My son Purchased a used Audi on Thursday. On Saturday the oil light came on. He called the salesman to let him know what was going on. The salesman stated the light needed to be reset because they changed the oil before he purchased the car. The car then started shaking bad and the salesman told him to bring it in. He took the car in and they told him to take it to Audi because they can't read the codes. He took the car to Audi who said it was a major oil leak and the the car jumped time. Audi said it would be 13,000.00 to fix. The dealership who sold him the car said it shouldn't be a leak because they had Audi to fix the leak in the car before they sold it to him. So the dealer was aware of the oil leak and said it's our car now, there is nothing they can do. My son is stuck with paying a car note for a car he can't even drive.

