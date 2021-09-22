CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Making Of A Mayor Series: Mayoral Hopeful Mark Hammad

 4 days ago
Dr Rashad Richey is back with a new mayoral candidate for today's installment of Making Of A Mayor. Today he was joined by mayoral hopeful Mark Hammad on The Rashad Richey Morning Show. Mark and Rashad talked issues and what policy did Mark plan on setting in place as an Independent candidate. Rashad also allowed callers to call in and they took the opportunity to ask Mark how exactly he planned to deal with the City of Buckhead and their request to no longer be apart of Atlanta.

