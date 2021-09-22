Lawton Speedway’s Vintage Race Honors the Past and the Future

It's back! The Great State Fair of Oklahoma will open Thursday, September 16! After not being able to open last year, this feels like a breath of fresh air for our state. You may remember that Critter and I from the morning show, took a road trip to Oklahoma City to sample Fair Food to Go, as they were able to social distance and let residents of the State still enjoy the Fair Food that they only get once a year at Fair time.

