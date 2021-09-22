CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota Announces High School Cybersecurity Competition

By Scott McGowan
2021 has been quite a year for Ransomware attackers. . It's real safe to say that the need for cyber-protectors is never going to go away. My early perception of hackers was that they were an assortment of disgruntled software developers misusing their skills and knowledge to really just kinda be dicks. But they've emerged from their parent's basement up to a deluxe apartment. Because, cyber criminals are starting to get paid...a bunch.

