CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

US envoy to Haiti resigns, slams migrant deportations 

By PAUL RATJE, Amelie BARON with Jean Luis ARCE in Ciudad Acuna, PEDRO PARDO, Drew Angerer
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMfnR_0c5Zxwez00
Haitian migrants cross the Rio Grande river from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, to the United States. /AFP

The US special envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the Biden administration's deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their poverty-stricken homeland.

The stunning resignation came as tensions built up after Mexican police showed up in force at a Haitian migrant camp in Ciudad Acuna, where thousands of migrants are stuck, unable to cross into the United States.

In Washington, President Joe Biden's administration remained on the defensive, as tens of thousands more people from Haiti and elsewhere who were traveling to the United States massed in Colombia and in Tapachula on Mexico's southern border.

"I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti," State Department envoy Daniel Foote said in a scathing letter of resignation.

Foote described Haiti as a place where US diplomats "are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life."

"Mired in poverty, hostage to the terror," Foote wrote, the Haitian population "simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy."

"More refugees will fuel further desperation and crime," he wrote.

- Deportation fears -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0o5N_0c5Zxwez00
Haitian migrants queue to get food at a shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, across the border from Del Rio, Texas, where many have traveled hoping to remain in the United States /AFP

The resignation came after the Biden administration had already flown 1,400 Haitians back to Haiti on 12 flights.

Many if not most of them had been living in South America for years before making the trek to the US border, hoping to gain asylum.

Unicef said two-thirds of those flown back were women and children.

"When children and families are sent back without adequate protection, they find themselves even more vulnerable to violence, poverty and displacement -- factors that drove them to migrate in the first place," the group said.

Six more flights were expected to land Thursday in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, according to an official with the International Organization for Migration.

The crisis has built since some 15,000 migrants, the largest part of them Haitian, flowed into Del Rio, Texas from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico in recent weeks.

Footage of the migrants, many of them families, massing under a highway bridge and moving back and forth to Mexico for food, have shocked America and sparked a fresh crisis over migrant policy.

Many Haitian migrants are still in Ciudad Acuna, where they also risk being deported.

On Thursday, scores of Mexican police officers arrived at their camp, ratcheting up tensions.

"I have nothing in my country. What am I going to do?" said a Haitian woman who gave her name as Sonia.

'Ignored and dismissed' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0ysK_0c5Zxwez00
Daniel Foote resigned as US State Department special envoy to Haiti, two months after his appointment, denouncing the Biden administration's deportations of Haitian migrants /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Foote condemned the repatriations in his resignation letter and said the Biden administration was not supporting a return to democracy in Haiti after the July 7 assassination of president Jovenel Moise.

He complained that the administration "ignored and dismissed" his policy recommendations.

US officials rejected his narrative. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced respect for Foote but said he quit because of policy disagreements.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, in an interview with the McClatchy news group, said Foote had proposed sending the US military into Haiti, a move that she said would not "solve the terrible situation" in the country.

Blinken said the underlying problem was Haitians falsely believing they can stay in the United States due to protections announced by Biden which only apply to those already in the United States.

"That misinformation is very, very unfortunate because it's causing people to make very hazardous journeys and to put themselves in danger," Blinken told reporters.

- Horse patrols ended -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJqqH_0c5Zxwez00
A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback uses his reins as he tries to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande river near the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas /AFP

The administration continued to struggle to find a solution to the migrants who have already crossed the border.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was in talks with Brazil, Chile and other South American countries to send the migrants back to them.

Also on Thursday, the Homeland Security Department said it had halted the use of mounted Border Patrol officers in Del Rio after AFP photographs and other media video footage showed the horsemen appearing to use their mounts and reins to menace Haitian migrants.

"We'll prioritize other methods for identifying individuals who might be in medical distress," a spokesperson said.

Mayorkas said that the images of the mounted officers "do not reflect who we are as a country, nor do they reflect who the United States Customs and Border Protection is."

Comments / 1

Related
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Wendy Sherman
AOL Corp

Biden in a bind on border: 'The coalition that elected him will collapse'

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts, called the Border Patrol “egregious and white supremacist.” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said it was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”. The pair spent years targeting similar criticism at former President Donald Trump for his handling of the border. But this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

DHS secretary: Up to 12,000 Haitian migrants released into U.S.

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that as many as 12,000 Haitian migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border have been released into the United States. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas said that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 migrants detained...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Deportations#Refugees#Mexican#State Department#Haitians
Rebel Yell

5,000 more Haitian migrants could soon be released

(Washington) The number of 12,400 mostly Haitian migrants recently released after crossing the Mexican border in the US could rise in the coming days, with about 5,000 more currently detained after their illegal transit, the US Secretary of Homeland Security said on Sunday too. Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue.“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders. But “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Migrants leave US-Mexican border camps

Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration.  Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed. 
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Brazil
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy