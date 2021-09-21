CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Can Only Deal With One Shareholder Lawsuit At A Time

By Jon Shazar
DEALBREAKER
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we learned that dangerous falsehood and eye-watering mundanity platform Twitter made one shareholder very angry when it sold a pretty sweet convertible bond to raise $1 billion it didn’t need, all apparently to appease Elliott Management’s Paul Singer and save the jobs of founder Jack Dorsey and all of its board members, and all allegedly in contravention of the company’s fiduciary duties to that and other shareholders. Of course, shareholder lawsuits are nearly as common as humblebrags on Twitter, but the snowflakes there can’t seem to deal with more than one at a time.

