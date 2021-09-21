Twitter Can Only Deal With One Shareholder Lawsuit At A Time

There was a moment, this past Feb. 2, when the investment professionals at Goldman Sachs Asset Management realized something was fishy. It wasn’t that YouTube Originals executive Alex Piper was having trouble with Zoom; who among us, in this remote, pestilent era hasn’t? It wasn’t when he suggested they move the proceedings to a regular old conference call, where no one would be able to see his face. It wasn’t, apparently, when they began to hear him lavish praise upon digital media company and YouTube content provider Ozy, to which GSAM was about to commit $40 million. Not initially, perhaps, but eventually something didn’t seem right. Perhaps there was an unusual tinniness to Piper’s voice, perhaps it sounded like he was running it through Auto-Tune, perhaps there was an unmistakable hint of some other kind of voice modulator. In any event, once the phone festivities had wrapped up, one of the good little Goldmanites gave Piper’s office at YouTube a call.

