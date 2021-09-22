CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Writes BY G.A. SCHEINOHA CONTRIBUTOR Autumn is officially here... or will be by the time you read this. The dog days of summer barked out with a hot day (upper 80s) on Sunday, 80° on Monday and the last day of the waning season coming in at 71°. Leastwise that’s what the National Weather Service is calling for. They haven’t passed yet. But signs abound we’re already into.

Comments / 0

