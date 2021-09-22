Rural Writes

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1030 AM PDT. * At 728 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Westmorland, El Centro Naval Airfield, Mt. Signal, Gordon`s Well, Algodones Dunes, Alamorio, Heber, Bonds Corner, Wiest, Seeley, Dixieland and Glamis. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
