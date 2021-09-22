Trump was right to pull out from Paris -- William Flader

I applaud President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw our nation from the Paris “climate” accord.

He has concluded it was never about climate, but a clever scheme to promote international wealth redistribution and increased government control and power, unceasingly promoted by liberal politicians here and abroad. It was fueled by fear and money.

Yes, climate change is indisputable -- that’s what climate does: change. But the evidence for unstoppable human-caused warming is lacking or contrived, according to the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, whose website I challenge readers to study.

I find their exploration of scientific evidence, and the origin of the oft-quoted 97 percent consensus of climate scientists, much more compelling than the fear-mongering hype from Al Gore, Barack Obama and many others.

William Flader, Madison