Running: Ben Simmons updates, rumors, reports

The Ben Simmons saga has been going on for months now, with both sides—the 76ers and Simmons—refusing to budge. Simmons wants out, but the Sixers do not want to accept 50 cents on the dollar.

Here's a running tab of all the rumors, reports, and developments in the Simmons-Sixers saga with preseason action already underway and Simmons still holding out.,

*We will continue to update this post consistently*

Tuesday, October 26th

-Ben Simmons reportedly worked out with the team at their practice facility in Camden Tuesday morning. He will continue to be paid by the Sixers as long as he is receiving mental and physical treatment.

Friday, October 22nd

-Ben Simmons reportedly meets with 76ers, takes responsibility, but says he is not mentally ready to play yet

Thursday, October 21st

-Simmons shows up to Sixers practice facility, but skips individual workout. Status for Friday's home opener is unknown.

-After claiming "back tightness" Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to play for the Sixers and it not expected to play for an extended period of time.

Tuesday, October 19th

-Simmons was kicked out of practice by Doc Rivers, suspended for the season opener after not being engaged. He was expected to address the media, but that has been canceled.

-Joel Embiid addresses the media, says he has not spoken to Simmons since he re-joined the team last week, it is not his job to babysit, and he does not care about "that man."

Monday, October 18th

-Simmons returned to practice yesterday. Today, we received some more photos of Simmons practicing with the team .

-Simmons is expected to speak to the media tomorrow

Wednesday, October 13th

-Simmons meets with Daryl Morey and Elton Brand

-10 teams still interested in Simmons, including a "mystery team"

Monday, October 11th

- Simmons returns to team, although Sixers were apparently unaware he was coming back

-Sixers, Rich Paul working toward a resolution for Simmons to return to team

Tuesday, October 5th

-Sixers, Pacers have reportedly discussed a deal for Simmons which includes Caris LeVert

Friday, October 1st

- Sixers will reportedly not pay Simmons the 25% of his salary that is due. Simmons may respond by reporting to Philadelphia, but claiming he is injured, according to Jake Fischer .

Thursday, September 30th

-Joel Embiid was asked about the report that Ben Simmons doesn't believe his game fits with Embiid's and Embiid went off saying, "We have always been built around his needs."

Wednesday, September 29th

-Ben Simmons is reportedly willing to sit out the entire year, if it that's how long it takes for him to be traded

Tuesday, September 28th

-Report: Ben Simmons is done playing with Joel Embiid

Monday, September 27th

- Sixers media day begins with Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey answering questions about Ben Simmons' absence from the team

-Embiid also spoke about Simmons

Saturday, September 25th

-"Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to take a jet to Los Angeles this week to meet with Ben Simmons, but were informed not to come and that the three-time All-Star did not want to meet." — Shams Charania

-Timberwolves director of basketball operations has "full authority" to go acquire Ben Simmons, according to a report.

Friday, September 24th

-Cavs willing to make a massive offer for Simmons, per report

Thursday, September 23rd

- Sam Amico reports the feeling around the NBA is Simmons will be moved within the week, mentioning the Nuggets as a sleeper team and stating that the Timberwolves remained interested

- Stephen A. Smith explains his Kyrie Irving comments

Wednesday, September 22nd

- Timberwolves reportedly working on a trade for Simmons

- Warriors owner Joe Lacob fined $50,000 for his comments on Simmons, saying, via the Chronicle : "In some ways, it doesn't really fit what we're doing. He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don't know. He's very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That's one issue. The salary structure is another."

- Doc Rivers confirms Simmons wants out, says Sixers want to keep him, and clarifies his remarks following the team's eliminating loss to the Hawks

- Kevin Durant reportedly declined the Nets' attempt to trade Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

- Sixers, Blazers have reportedly discussed Simmons deal involving C.J. McCollum and Robert Covington

Tuesday, September 21st

- Ben Simmons will never play another game for the Sixers, Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

- Simmons reportedly unable to forgive Rivers for his comments after Game 7 vs. the Hawks

- Rockets "seriously interested" in Simmons, deal would include John Wall