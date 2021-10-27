CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Running: Ben Simmons updates, rumors, reports

By 94 Wip Staff
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRtCE_0c5ZPzAC00

The Ben Simmons saga has been going on for months now, with both sides—the 76ers and Simmons—refusing to budge. Simmons wants out, but the Sixers do not want to accept 50 cents on the dollar.

Here's a running tab of all the rumors, reports, and developments in the Simmons-Sixers saga with preseason action already underway and Simmons still holding out.,

*We will continue to update this post consistently*

Tuesday, October 26th

-Ben Simmons reportedly worked out with the team at their practice facility in Camden Tuesday morning. He will continue to be paid by the Sixers as long as he is receiving mental and physical treatment.

Friday, October 22nd

-Ben Simmons reportedly meets with 76ers, takes responsibility, but says he is not mentally ready to play yet

Thursday, October 21st

-Simmons shows up to Sixers practice facility, but skips individual workout. Status for Friday's home opener is unknown.

-After claiming "back tightness" Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to play for the Sixers and it not expected to play for an extended period of time.

Tuesday, October 19th

-Simmons was kicked out of practice by Doc Rivers, suspended for the season opener after not being engaged. He was expected to address the media, but that has been canceled.

-Joel Embiid addresses the media, says he has not spoken to Simmons since he re-joined the team last week, it is not his job to babysit, and he does not care about "that man."

Monday, October 18th

-Simmons returned to practice yesterday. Today, we received some more photos of Simmons practicing with the team .

-Simmons is expected to speak to the media tomorrow

Wednesday, October 13th

-Simmons meets with Daryl Morey and Elton Brand

-10 teams still interested in Simmons, including a "mystery team"

Monday, October 11th

- Simmons returns to team, although Sixers were apparently unaware he was coming back

-Sixers, Rich Paul working toward a resolution for Simmons to return to team

Tuesday, October 5th

-Sixers, Pacers have reportedly discussed a deal for Simmons which includes Caris LeVert

Friday, October 1st

- Sixers will reportedly not pay Simmons the 25% of his salary that is due. Simmons may respond by reporting to Philadelphia, but claiming he is injured, according to Jake Fischer .

Thursday, September 30th

-Joel Embiid was asked about the report that Ben Simmons doesn't believe his game fits with Embiid's and Embiid went off saying, "We have always been built around his needs."

Wednesday, September 29th

-Ben Simmons is reportedly willing to sit out the entire year, if it that's how long it takes for him to be traded

Tuesday, September 28th

-Report: Ben Simmons is done playing with Joel Embiid

Monday, September 27th

- Sixers media day begins with Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey answering questions about Ben Simmons' absence from the team

-Embiid also spoke about Simmons

Saturday, September 25th

-"Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to take a jet to Los Angeles this week to meet with Ben Simmons, but were informed not to come and that the three-time All-Star did not want to meet." — Shams Charania

-Timberwolves director of basketball operations has "full authority" to go acquire Ben Simmons, according to a report.

Friday, September 24th

-Cavs willing to make a massive offer for Simmons, per report

Thursday, September 23rd

- Sam Amico reports the feeling around the NBA is Simmons will be moved within the week, mentioning the Nuggets as a sleeper team and stating that the Timberwolves remained interested

- Stephen A. Smith explains his Kyrie Irving comments

Wednesday, September 22nd

- Timberwolves reportedly working on a trade for Simmons

- Warriors owner Joe Lacob fined $50,000 for his comments on Simmons, saying, via the Chronicle : "In some ways, it doesn't really fit what we're doing. He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don't know. He's very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That's one issue. The salary structure is another."

- Doc Rivers confirms Simmons wants out, says Sixers want to keep him, and clarifies his remarks following the team's eliminating loss to the Hawks

- Kevin Durant reportedly declined the Nets' attempt to trade Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

- Sixers, Blazers have reportedly discussed Simmons deal involving C.J. McCollum and Robert Covington

Tuesday, September 21st

- Ben Simmons will never play another game for the Sixers, Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

- Simmons reportedly unable to forgive Rivers for his comments after Game 7 vs. the Hawks

- Rockets "seriously interested" in Simmons, deal would include John Wall

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Sporting News

Ben Simmons trade rumors: Best potential destinations, offers for 76ers star

The Ben Simmons drama continues. On opening day of the 2021-22 season, news broke that 76ers coach Doc Rivers threw the three-time All-Star out of practice and that he'll be suspended for one game for "detrimental conduct" to the team. What happened? ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons "declined several times to sub into a drill," adding that his "reluctance to physically and mentally engage" with the 76ers has been a consistent theme since he has returned to the team.
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Report: Pacers, 76ers discussed Simmons for LeVert

The Philadelphia 76ers have spoken with the Indiana Pacers about a Ben Simmons deal that would send a package which includes Caris LeVert back to Philly, according to SNY's Ian Begley. Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, Doc Rivers and company are reportedly seeking a multi-time All-Star in return, so LeVert may...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Timberwolves#Simmons Sixers
Bleacher Report

Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers' Asking Price Hasn't Changed amid Star's Suspension

The Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia is growing more toxic by the minute, but the Sixers are reportedly steadfast in their desire to get significant compensation in a trade. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers remain only willing to trade Simmons in exchange for "a player who'll help keep them...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Report: 76ers, Simmons have 'progressed' in talks for him to return to team

The likelihood of Ben Simmons returning to the Philadelphia 76ers has increased, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj reports talks between the Sixers and Simmons' agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports have progressed and the chances of him returning to Philadelphia have increased, although Philadelphia continues to canvass the NBA for possible trades in the meantime.
NBA
chatsports.com

Report: Ben Simmons receives treatment for back tightness and will be out vs. Nets

The drama surrounding Ben Simmons is constant at this point, and there’s no sign that the three-time All-Star will be suiting up to play for the Sixers just yet. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported the latest development in this situation, explaining that Simmons has spoken with Sixers staff members about experiencing back tightness and underwent brief treatment.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Report: Kyle Lowry wanted to team up with Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

It has been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave the Philadelphia 76ers in part because he does not feel his style of play is suited for an offense that is centered around Joel Embiid. Apparently one star player believes he could have helped solve that issue. The Sixers explored...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Rumor: Daryl Morey still trying to bring James Harden to Philadelphia

Daryl Morey has not given up on the idea of James Harden in a Sixers jersey, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Both the Nets and the Sixers are dealing with respective tumultuous situations. In Philadelphia, after months of holding out and demanding a trade, Ben Simmons reported to the team's facility on Monday evening, reportedly, without notifying anyone.
NBA
hhsbanner.com

Is Ben Simmons Staying with the Sixers?

As seen in the media, the current 76ers drama has surrounded All-Star point guard Ben Simmons. Sixers fans, players, and staff members have expressed their feelings with performance and attitude both on and off the court, showing signs of discontent and concern. Ben Simmons has shown no interest in improving the biggest hole in his game: his jump shot. Since his rookie season, Simmons has not improved in the slightest way offensively. Sure, he has become one of the best defenders in the NBA, but his absence of offense truly hurts the team, especially during the postseason. He expressed that he has no intention of playing for Philadelphia anymore, and even requested a trade to a different team. With the Simmons buzz taking over the NBA, here are some possible trade destinations for the 25-year old point guard.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: 76ers believe Ben Simmons is faking injury, mental health issue

Ben Simmons appears unlikely to play in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, but it sounds like the team feels strongly that he is fit to suit up. Simmons informed the Sixers on Thursday that he is experiencing tightness in his back. He was reportedly...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ben Simmons Rumors: Star Doesn't Intend to Play with 76ers Despite Joining Team

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons still does not intend to play for the team despite reporting back to the franchise after sitting out the first two weeks of the preseason amid a trade request. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the news Friday. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Ben Simmons didn't practice with cellphone in his pocket

Ben Simmons was thrown out of practice this week by Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers after he became a distraction to the team. In one video clip, it looked like Simmons was practicing with a cellphone in his pocket. That was not the case, however. An object could be seen...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
678
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy