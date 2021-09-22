CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Trace’s Takes: {LISTEN} We BLAST The Prime Minister Of Canada With The ABC’s Song

By Trace Moustakas
froggyweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wake Up Call is a brand new show on Froggy 99.9 and our our first official week of shows are in the book. With that in mind, here’s a bit of Audio from today’s show! You can also find it on Froggyweb.com. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Public Radio International PRI

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins snap election

Canada's incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won Canada's snap elections on Monday. Despite his victory, he was unable to secure a majority government — the reason he called for the elections to begin with. The World's Marco Werman spoke to Canadian journalist Leyland Cecco about the election results and what this victory means for how Trudeau will govern going forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden appears to forget Australian prime minister's name

President Biden appeared to forget the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a joint press conference Wednesday evening, calling him "Mr. Prime Minister" and "that fellow Down Under." Biden announced Wednesday a trilateral security partnership with Britain and Australia, called AUKUS, which includes the sharing of advanced technologies,...
WORLD
Pitchfork

Listen to Wiki and Mike’s New Song “Promised”

Wiki just released another new one from his new album Half God—a record produced entirely by Navy Blue. “Promised” features Mike; give it a listen below. Half God is out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise. Wiki previously shared a video for “Roof,” the album’s first single. His last project was the joint EP Telephonebooth with the drummer Nah, released in May. Wiki’s last solo LP was 2019’s Oofie.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
abc17news.com

Japan’s outgoing prime minister to attend Quad summit in US

TOKYO (AP) — Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to travel to Washington next week to join three other leaders from the so-called Quad nations at an in-person summit of the grouping. The United States, Japan, Australia and India are promoting their “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision to form a security and economic framework based on democratic values as a counter to China’s authoritarian approach. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato says Suga was invited by President Joe Biden to attend the summit on Sept. 24. The rare foreign trip by an outgoing Japanese leader comes as senior lawmakers in Suga’s governing party are busy ahead of a leadership election in which he has said he will not run.
WORLD
NME

BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Lalisa’ receives praise from Thai Prime Minister

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised Lisa for the success of her single ‘Lalisa’. On September 14, Bangkok Post reported that the Southeast Asian nation’s prime minister had commended the Thai-born K-pop star for incorporating elements of Thai culture in the music video for her debut solo single ‘Lalisa’. The BLACKPINK member had featured Thailand’s Phanom Rung Stone Castle as well as traditional Thai headgear in the visual.
THEATER & DANCE
njmom.com

Dr. Sarah Shell, Watch Your Mouth by Geddy’s Mom {Our NJMOMpreneur of the Week}

September is Baby Safety Month, a reminder to make sure you’re doing everything in your power to keep your babies and young children out of harm’s way. And when it comes to reducing preventable injuries for babies and young kids, Dr. Sarah Shell, our NJMOMpreneur of the Week, knows this well. As a dentist, she was aware of the serious electric injury a child could get from mouthing a USB charger cord, but when her son, Geddy, started to put a cord in his mouth, she saw how easily it could happen and set out to do something about it. Working with her husband (a neurologist) and a team of doctors, designers, and engineers during the COVID shutdown, they created the award-winning Watch your Mouth by Geddy’s Mom. This simple and portable device encapsulates the lead end of a charger and has a child-resistant closure to prevent children from putting a “live” wire into their mouths. We caught up with this NJ mom of one to talk about the aha moment that led to her developing the device, tips on keeping your baby safe at home, and where she goes with her family when she wants to feel like she’s in Italy (hint: it’s a farm).
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Minister Of Canada#Rcb#Abc#Instagram Midwestmommyy
The FADER

Listen to Bartees Strange’s new song “Weights”

In 2020, Bartees Strange shared his album Live Forvever, a euphoric collision of style and genre that made it to No. 13 on our year-end albums list. To celebrate one year since the project's release, Strange will release a deluxe version on October 1, and today, you can hear a brand new song from the project called "Weights."
MUSIC
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Avery Kristen Pohl Teases Esme’s Secrets on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Esme Prince appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were eager to find out who this devious young woman is and what she’s really up to in Port Charles! And while Esme is a newcomer in town, portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl is a newcomer to soaps! “I had never even watched an episode of one,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy