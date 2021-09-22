Trace’s Takes: {LISTEN} We BLAST The Prime Minister Of Canada With The ABC’s Song

September is Baby Safety Month, a reminder to make sure you’re doing everything in your power to keep your babies and young children out of harm’s way. And when it comes to reducing preventable injuries for babies and young kids, Dr. Sarah Shell, our NJMOMpreneur of the Week, knows this well. As a dentist, she was aware of the serious electric injury a child could get from mouthing a USB charger cord, but when her son, Geddy, started to put a cord in his mouth, she saw how easily it could happen and set out to do something about it. Working with her husband (a neurologist) and a team of doctors, designers, and engineers during the COVID shutdown, they created the award-winning Watch your Mouth by Geddy’s Mom. This simple and portable device encapsulates the lead end of a charger and has a child-resistant closure to prevent children from putting a “live” wire into their mouths. We caught up with this NJ mom of one to talk about the aha moment that led to her developing the device, tips on keeping your baby safe at home, and where she goes with her family when she wants to feel like she’s in Italy (hint: it’s a farm).

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO