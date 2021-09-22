This Cyberpunk 2077 mod fixes one of the RPG’s most annoying features on controller
I love taking to Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City on a controller, but there’s one little, though pretty darn irritating, thing that can make the experience of my preferred playstyle that bit trickier. The default scheme’s key bindings, which aren’t easily changed on a controller, have the stealth crouch and skip dialogue options assigned to the same button, which means I often accidentally miss important dialogue when trying to tackle a mission sneakily. But, a mod is here to help solve this. Preem.www.pcgamesn.com
