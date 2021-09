Octopus Energy has been appointed to take on Avro’s 580,000-strong customer base, after it became the biggest supplier yet to collapse in Britain’s “crisis-hit” retail energy market.Ofgem (the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets) said Octopus, which specialises in sustainable household gas and electric, had been chosen after a “competitive process” to get the best deal for Avro’s clients.The move will allow Octopus to recoup all costs incurred, including buying energy for customers of the failed supplier via an industry levy that ultimately falls on consumer bills. Households transferred to Octopus will also be protected by the energy price cap,...

