Although my daughters graduated from the Cheshire School System many years ago, I remain passionate about K-12 education in our town. I have kept abreast of the work of the School Modernization Committee and discussions at the Town Council and Board of Education meetings. I am aware that some members of the TC and the BoE favor the “Scenario 6” plan calling for a rebuild of both Chapman and Norton Schools. However, I was encouraged to see the comment by Councilman Peter Talbot recently calling for more public input on the two plans under consideration — the aforementioned Scenario 6 and “Scenario 2A,” which includes creating a new 6 through 8 grade middle school and rebuilding Chapman School on the existing property.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO