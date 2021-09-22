CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

APM Reports - Under pressure: The college mental health crisis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before the pandemic, campus counseling services were reporting a marked uptick in the number of students with anxiety, clinical depression and other serious psychiatric problems. A 2019 survey found that 66 percent of college students felt overwhelming anxiety during the last year. Almost half felt so depressed that it was difficult to function. Some 13 percent seriously considered suicide. Students and parents are pressing colleges to provide more support and accommodations for students with mental health challenges.

