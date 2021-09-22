APM Reports - Under pressure: The college mental health crisis

During the first day on the job, a psychiatry resident sees patients who need help, but there are problems with the system designed to help them. It was my first overnight call shift, and I had just gotten a page for my third Emergency Department (ED) consult. I was the on-call psychiatry resident at the hospital, meaning I saw anyone coming into the ED due to a mental-health-related crisis. Many things can be categorized as mental health crises, but they are often cases dealing with suicidal thinking or action, psychosis, mania, and drug or alcohol use.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO