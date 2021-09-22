CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch Butterflies Reign at Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary

Cover picture for the articleAnnapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary to celebrate the fall migration of the monarch butterfly on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults and kids of all ages are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including tagging and releasing monarchs, a Scales & Tales display, hayrides, guided hikes and tours, crafts — and new for 2021, a monarch costume contest, and a native plant sale.

