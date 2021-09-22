THE STUFF WE’RE DOING THIS WEEK AROUND BOSTON. YOU SHOULD JOIN …

The Dig, like every other respectable alternative and NPR outlet across this land, has recognized the last 4,000 Dr. Dog outings over the past decade and then some. So we figured that this so-called “last” tour was worth noting, whether it’s a Kanye-style stunt or something more. Whatever comes of it, we found it funny that the band still had what must be a description from early on in its career kicking around our robotic listings engine: ​​”The band’s musical styling of indie rock is strongly influenced by bands of the 1960s, such as The Beatles and the Beach Boys, but they have also touched upon more unrelated genres since their inception. Their earlier recordings show influence of the lo-fi sound and pop sensibilities of indie rock bands of the 1990s, such as Guided by Voices and Pavement, although recent albums have featured more polished production.” We note this because at this point, we could spend all day listing the bands formed in the make and perhaps soon the wake of Dr. Dog.