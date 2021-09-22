CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderete, Lady Dogs confident heading to district play

By Nathan Giese
 4 days ago

Much like the rest of the Plainview volleyball team, Haley Alderete has had to do some adjusting this year. With an opening at libero entering the 2021 season, Alderete was tapped to fill the spot that had been vacated by first team All-District player Emily Sigala. The position itself wasn’t a huge change for the senior. It’s similar to the role she played as a junior.

