Alderete, Lady Dogs confident heading to district play

The Lady Mustangs competed in two games last week on Tuesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, September 7 they played against Home School Athletic Association. The Junior Varsity girls would go on to win 2-0 . After the JV win the varsity stepped onto the court to sweep HSAA, 3-0. Junior middle blocker, Georgia Haggard and freshman setter and hitter, Kadence Ackmann would lead them team in kills with seven. Senior libero, Bella Vaught led the team in digs with 12. On Thursday, September 9, the Lady Mustangs faced Frisco Legacy Eagles. The Junior Varsity lost the first set but would rally back and go on to win the last two sets. When sophomore Allie Stephenson was asked about the game, she said ” It was a tough game even though we lost the first set, we came together and won the final two.” Varsity would go on to play Legacy with a tough battle but lose in a close five set match. Freshman, Bren Williams led the team with eight kills, Vaught led with 27 digs and sophomore Kylie Mullins led with six service aces. The Mustangs look to bounce back in district play on Tuesday, September 14, against Cristo Rey in the Student Life Center.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO