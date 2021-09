Otter Tail County needs to change the way it deals with those with mental illness, advocates said during the Sept. 14 Otter Tail County Commission meeting. A report from the Otter Tail County Adult Mental Health Local Advisory Committee said those with mental illness are having trouble getting emergency rides to the ER, getting their medications while in jail, and even keeping ther homes. Meanwhile, advocates say they continue to work for a special emergency department in the county for those suffering from mental health needs.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO