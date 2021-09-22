'He snapped and shot a couple of people': Second suspect charged in quadruple murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 56-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection to a quadruple homicide in western Wisconsin, while on Friday authorities in Arizona reported that the other suspect had been taken into custody there. Darren L. Osborne faces four felony counts of hiding a corpse with intent to conceal a crime. He has been arrested and is being held in Ramsey County Jail. Darren L. Osborne (Credit: Dunn County) His alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, was originally believed to be in the Twin Cities area and was considered armed and dangerous. A warrant was issued for his arrest. However, on Friday...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO