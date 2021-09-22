CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He snapped and shot a couple of people': Second suspect charged in quadruple murder

Cover picture for the articlePolice documents outline evidence, including blood found at multiple gas stations on Antoine Suggs' route from St. Paul to Wisconsin. KARE's Jennifer Hoff reports.Sept. 22, 2021.

Police: Mom fatally shot 12-year-old son over missing memory card

(WHDH) — A mother is facing a charge of murder after police say she fatally shot her 12-year-old son over a missing SD memory card. Fallon Harris, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of her son, Kaden Ingram, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Mother in Chicago accused of shooting dead her own son over missing memory card

A mother in Chicago has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her 12-year-old son multiple times over a missing memory card.Fallon Harris, 37, has been accused of shooting her son Kaden Ingram, an incident that was partly captured on security cameras inside their south Chicago home on Saturday morning, reported news channel WLS-TV.Speaking after her arrest on Sunday, prosecutors said Ms Harris had confronted her son about a secure digital (SD) memory card which had gone missing.Footage showed Ms Harris pointing a gun at her sun and demanding the memory card, prosecutors said. Ms Harris allegedly shot Kaden,...
Suspect in killing of 4 in Wisconsin arrested in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona. Antoine Darnique Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday. The arrest came two days after St....
6-Year-Old Malnourished Child Treated As 'Convict' Dies Of Extensive Injuries; Mother Charged

A Wisconsin mother has been charged for the death of her 6-year-old son, who died of extensive injuries endured from abuse. Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Tasha M. Rockow of West Allis Saturday with false imprisonment and chronic child neglect resulting in the death of her son. The investigators found that the child was restrained in handcuff, denied food and refused medical treatment for severe injuries from the abuse. The child was found with a stab on his abdomen which caused his death on Sept. 6, reported Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Second man charged in Granite City murder

MADISON COUNTY — A second man has been charged in the August shooting death of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City, Madison County prosecutors announced Tuesday. Clyde Leonard, 37, of Houston, Texas, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other felonies. Philip P. Lasseigne, a spokesman for the Madison...
Suspect charged in deadly shooting near Desert Hot Springs police station; Second suspect charged for harboring fugitive

A suspect accused of shooting a man who was found dead near the Desert Hot Springs Police station has been charged with murder. Daniel Ray Martinez, 28, of Desert Hot Springs has officially been charged in a murder of a man identified as "Javier T." on Sept. 8. Daniel Ray Martinez Officers found Javier with The post Suspect charged in deadly shooting near Desert Hot Springs police station; Second suspect charged for harboring fugitive appeared first on KESQ.
Wisconsin-Minnesota SUV murders: Second suspect nabbed in Arizona, report says

A second suspect sought in connection with the shooting deaths of four Minnesota people last weekend has surrendered in Arizona, according to a report. Antoine Suggs, 38, turned himself in Friday to authorities in Gilbert, Arizona, after being linked to a case in which four St. Paul, Minnesota-area residents were found shot to death in an SUV that was parked in a Wisconsin cornfield last Sunday, FOX 9 of Minneapolis reported.
Grandfather beats 12-year-old to death; confesses to another murder

The grandfather of a Wisconsin boy is facing murder charges after authorities found that he beat the 12-year-old to death and injured his 8-year-old brother because he stole money. 53-year-old Andrez Martina was taken into custody last weekend on several murder and child abuse charges. Police say the child and...
Wisconsin Quadruple Homicide Suspect Antoine Suggs Turns Self In; Darren Osborne, 56, Charged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 56-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection to a quadruple homicide in western Wisconsin, while on Friday authorities in Arizona reported that the other suspect had been taken into custody there. Darren L. Osborne faces four felony counts of hiding a corpse with intent to conceal a crime. He has been arrested and is being held in Ramsey County Jail. Darren L. Osborne (Credit: Dunn County) His alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, was originally believed to be in the Twin Cities area and was considered armed and dangerous. A warrant was issued for his arrest. However, on Friday...
Minneapolis police seek public’s help locating man charged with murder of 12-year-old

Minneapolis police are seeking the public’s help locating the man accused of killing a 12-year-old boy on the city’s North Side last week. Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, of Minneapolis faces two counts of murder in the boy’s Sept. 8 shooting death, along with one count of attempted murder, according to a news release issued by the Minneapolis Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Grady’s arrest, and he may have traveled outside Minnesota, the news release said.
