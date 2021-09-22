'He snapped and shot a couple of people': Second suspect charged in quadruple murder

A mother in Chicago has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her 12-year-old son multiple times over a missing memory card.Fallon Harris, 37, has been accused of shooting her son Kaden Ingram, an incident that was partly captured on security cameras inside their south Chicago home on Saturday morning, reported news channel WLS-TV.Speaking after her arrest on Sunday, prosecutors said Ms Harris had confronted her son about a secure digital (SD) memory card which had gone missing.Footage showed Ms Harris pointing a gun at her sun and demanding the memory card, prosecutors said. Ms Harris allegedly shot Kaden,...
Comments / 0