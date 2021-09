If you’re in the market for a new car, chances are it will take you hours to find just one that meets your needs. You might even spend days shopping around before finally settling on the perfect ride. But if you’d rather not drive yourself crazy, there is an easier way: buy used! A little research can go a long way toward finding the right fit for your budget and lifestyle. Here are some of our favorite tips for buying a used car.

BUYING CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO