Family-run small businesses the focus of upcoming Vintage Market Days event
Vendor B1 Ranch Designs honors history by repurposing antique farm equipment. Oklahoma City, September 13, 2021 - A family-run business is perhaps one of the oldest ways of operating a business. That rings true for B1 Ranch Designs. Running their small business is a family priority. B1 Ranch Designs started in 2015, but the small business came from an actual ranch called B1 Ranch located between Yukon and El Reno. B1 Ranch Designs, www.b1ranch.com, resells vintage products and sliding barn door hardware and will be one of the many vendors at the upcoming Vintage Market Days, www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/oklahoma-city, event on October 1-3.www.visitokc.com
