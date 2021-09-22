Improving Social Sustainability in Supply Chains
New research from The Regulation of International Supply Chains (RISC), an academic research project funded. by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denmark, sheds light on how social sustainability issues — such as working conditions, occupational health, and safety — are governed in the Bangladesh ready made garment (RMG) industry. By looking at the many initiatives set in place in the aftermath of the collapse of the Rana Plaza building in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which housed five garment factories, killed at least 1,132 people and injured more than 2,500, the report seeks to understand the landscape and scope of organizations and governance initiatives for social sustainability and their interactions.fletcher.tufts.edu
