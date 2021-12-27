ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design – ‘Dune’s’ Overdue Artisan Takes On Former Winners Behind ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RL3Hl_0c5Vs3F800

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB
Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE
Link to television awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

UPDATED: Dec 27, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY : Production designer Patrice Vermette has had an impressive cinematic run that’s brought him two Oscar nominations for “The Young Victoria” (2009) and “Arrival” (2016). There’s been a strong correlation between visual effects and production design over the past decade.

Awards Daily writer Mark Johnson always points to an interesting statistic — 18 out of the last 21 visual effects winners were also nominated for production design. The three exceptions were “Spider-Man 2” (2004), “Ex Machina” (2014) and “The Jungle Book” (2016). Since “ Dune ” is the frontrunner in that race, and with “Nightmare Alley” failing to make the shortlist for visuals, it could be a safe bet that this is one of the multiple places Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction flick can find Academy love.

Vermette will have to do battle with two former winners. Adam Stockhausen, who brings the 1960s to life in “West Side Story” walks into the season with an Oscar statuette for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), in addition to two other career noms for “12 Years a Slave” and “Bridge of Spies” (2015).

The other former winner is Grant Major, who was nominated for all three “Lord of the Rings” entries and won for “The Return of the King” (2003) in an eleven-Oscar-night sweep. He has one other nomination in another collaboration with Peter Jackson, “King Kong” (2005). His work in bringing the 1920s rural life of Montana to the screen in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” could be part of a lovefest for the Netflix drama with the Academy. This category, along with costume design, seems to be the most vulnerable place for the drama, and if it can muster it, it would show widespread love within all branches.

There’s room for a few others like Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos,” MGM/UAR’s “Cyrano,” Searchlight Pictures’ “The French Dispatch” and maybe even a more populist choice like Disney’s “Cruella” or Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Note: The Oscars also reward the set decorators in this category, and there are many talents in the mix such as Shan Vieau (“Nightmare Alley”), Claire Nia Richards (“Belfast”), Judy Farr (“The Last Duel” and “Last Night in Soho”), Nola Denett (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) and Paige Mitchell (“Passing”).

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Precursor Awards Leader: “Dune” (Warner Bros) – Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Awards Circuit Winners Chart (2021-2022) – coming soon
Awards Season Calendar

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK FILM STUDIO PRODUCTION DESIGNER/SET DECORATOR
1 “Dune” Warner Bros Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos
2 “Nightmare Alley” Searchlight Pictures Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
3 “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
4 “Belfast” Focus Features Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards
5 “The Power of the Dog” Netflix Grant Major, Amber Richards
NEXT IN LINE
6 “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Apple Original Films/A24 Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh
7 “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
8 “Being the Ricardos” Amazon Studios Jon Hutman, Ellen Brill
9 “The Last Duel” 20th Century Studios Arthur Max, Judy Farr
10 “Cyrano” MGM/United Artists Releasing Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 “Last Night in Soho” Focus Features Victoria Allwood, Emily Norris, Judy Farr
12 “The Harder They Fall” Netflix Martin Whist, Jay Hart, Cynthia La Jeunesse, Anthony Whitman
13 “Spencer” Neon Guy Hendrix-Dyas, Yesim Zolan
14 “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” Amazon Studios Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx
15 “Licorice Pizza” MGM/United Artists Releasing Florencia Martin, Ryan Watson
16 “Cruella” Walt Disney Pictures Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
17 “The Green Knight” A24 Jade Healy, Jenny Oman
18 “House of Gucci” MGM/United Artists Releasing Arthur Max, Letizia Santucci
19 “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Sony Pictures Darren Gilford, Rosemary Brandenburg
20 “Eternals” Marvel Studios Eve Stewart, Maya Henson, Michael Standish
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 “Respect” MGM/United Artists Releasing Ina Mayhew, Sarah Carter
22 “Passing” Netflix Nora Mendis, Paige Mitchell
23 “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Marvel Studios Sue Chan, David A Cook
24 “Don’t Look Up” Netflix Clayton Hartley, Tara Pavoni
25 “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Netflix Alex DiGerlando, Nola Denett
26 “A Quiet Place Part II” Paramount Pictures Jess Gonchor, Michael Joseph Amato, Nancy Haigh
27 “Jungle Cruise” Walt Disney Pictures Jean-Vincent Puzos, Larry Dias
28 “Mothering Sunday” Sony Pictures Classics Helen Scott, Hannah Spice
29 “Annette” Amazon Studios Florian Sanson, Marion Michel
30 “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Searchlight Pictures Laura Fox, Barbee S. Livingston
UNRANKED LISTING
“Army of the Dead” Netflix Julie Berghoff, Sophie neudorfer
“Black Widow” Marvel Studios Charles Wood, John Bush
“Blue Bayou” Focus Features Bo Koung Shin, Bradford Johnson
“C’mon C’mon” A24 Katie Byron, Elsbeth Mumm, Kendall Anderson
“Coming 2 America” Amazon Studios Jefferson Sage, Douglas Mowat
“Cry Macho” Warner Bros Ron Reiss, Christopher Carlson
“Dream Horse” Bleecker Street Daniel Taylor, Charlotte Dirickx
“Encounter” Amazon Studios Tim Grimes, Lucila Caro
“Finch” Apple Original Films Tom Meyer, Jennifer M. Gentile
“Free Guy” 20th Century Studios Ethan Tobman, Kimberly Leonard
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Sony Pictures François Audouy, Paul Healy
“In the Heights” Warner Bros Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman
“King Richard” Warner Bros Wynn THomas, William Arnold, Brana Rosenfeld, Amy Wells
“Luca” Pixar Daniela Strijleva
“Nine Days” Sony Pictures Classics Dan Hermansen, Brian Lives
“No Sudden Move” HBO Max Hannah Beachler, Meriissa Lombardo
“No Time to Die” MGM/United Artists Releasing Mark Tildesley, Veronique Melery
“Parallel Mothers” Sony Pictures Classics To be added
“Raya and the Last Dragon” Walt Disney Pictures Paul Felix, Mingiue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
“Stillwater” Focus Features Philip Messina, Sophie Phillips
“Swan Song” Apple Original Films Annie Beauchamp, Shannon Gottlieb
“The Card Counter” Focus Features Ashley Fenton, Mary Goodson
“The Colour Room” Sky Cinema Damien Creagh, Marian Murray
“The Hand of God” Netflix Carmine Guarino, Iole Autero
“The Lost Daughter” Netflix Inbal Weinberg, Christine-Athina Vlachos
“The Many Saints of Newark” Warner Bros Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
“The Matrix: Resurrections” Warner Bros Hugh Bateup, Peter Walpole, Lisa Brennan
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Netflix Lindsey Olivares
“The Souvenir Part II” A24 Stéphane Collonge
“The Suicide Squad” Warner Bros Beth Mickle, Lisa Sessions Morgan
“The Tender Bar” Amazon Studios Kalina Ivanov, Melissa M. Levander
“The Tomorrow War” Amazon Studios Peter Wenham, Beauchamp Fontaine
“Titane” Neon Laurie Colson, Lise Péault, Bruno Taddei
“Together Together” Bleecker Street Ashley Fenton, Ashley Swanson
“Together” Bleecker Street Karen Wakefield

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Production Design)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The most significant Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each. Cedric Gibbons has the most nominations with 39, winning 11 over his career. The late Roland Anderson has the most nominations without ever winning with 15.

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

2021 Oscars predictions are here.

About the Academy Awards ( Oscars )

The Academy Awards , better known as the Oscars , is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

  • The date for the 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022

Comments / 2

Romesentinel.com

REVIEW: ‘West Side Story’ remake fails to impress

The 1961 film “West Side Story” is a musical classic that many still hold in high regard. They should keep doing that, because the 2021 remake is never going to live up to or replace the original. Not even the directing talents of Steven Spielberg can make the...
MOVIES
Variety

Jean-Marc Vallée, ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Director, Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Quebecois director of films including “Dallas Buyers Club” and TV projects such as “Big Little Lies,” died at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada. He was 58. Vallée died from a heart attack, according to his representative Bumble Ward. His producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement, “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be...
MOVIES
Variety

Could Kodi Smit-McPhee Become the Second Youngest Supporting Actor Winner for ‘The Power of the Dog’?

Kodi Smit-McPhee has maintained a stronghold this awards season for his work as Peter Gordon in Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog.” Pundits and awards enthusiasts have to wonder: has a frontrunner emerged? Twenty-nine precursor awards have been announced thus far, with 14 naming Smit-McPhee’s darkly psychological turn the best of the year. The next closest actor to his dominance is Troy Kotsur in “CODA” and Jeffrey Wright in “The French Dispatch,” who have picked up three and two wins, respectively. In addition, Smit-McPhee’s also landed Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations, two critical stops on the awards circuit. Smit-McPhee is the...
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

The best films of 2021: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' and 'The Power of the Dog'

You can see that as a thread throughout the films that towered in 2021. Family stories played a big part in directors' journeys. The search for truth did, too. And while there were many films that could have made the 10 Best List, these were the ones that created a lasting impression and offered something surprising. Yup, even if one of them was a remake.
MOVIES
hawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter reviews Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY

In THE POWER OF THE DOG Benedict Cumberbatch, who has played a wide range of characters from Hamlet to Sherlock Holmes, gives a brilliant performance as a cruel but tormented cowboy rancher in 1925 Montana. He’s almost certain to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. The movie is a stunning, well directed drama that I greatly admired even though it’s somewhat disturbing to watch. (NETFLIX only)
TENNIS
Variety

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
MOVIES
