Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design – ‘Dune’s’ Overdue Artisan Takes On Former Winners Behind ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

UPDATED: Dec 27, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY : Production designer Patrice Vermette has had an impressive cinematic run that’s brought him two Oscar nominations for “The Young Victoria” (2009) and “Arrival” (2016). There’s been a strong correlation between visual effects and production design over the past decade.

Awards Daily writer Mark Johnson always points to an interesting statistic — 18 out of the last 21 visual effects winners were also nominated for production design. The three exceptions were “Spider-Man 2” (2004), “Ex Machina” (2014) and “The Jungle Book” (2016). Since “ Dune ” is the frontrunner in that race, and with “Nightmare Alley” failing to make the shortlist for visuals, it could be a safe bet that this is one of the multiple places Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction flick can find Academy love.

Vermette will have to do battle with two former winners. Adam Stockhausen, who brings the 1960s to life in “West Side Story” walks into the season with an Oscar statuette for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), in addition to two other career noms for “12 Years a Slave” and “Bridge of Spies” (2015).

The other former winner is Grant Major, who was nominated for all three “Lord of the Rings” entries and won for “The Return of the King” (2003) in an eleven-Oscar-night sweep. He has one other nomination in another collaboration with Peter Jackson, “King Kong” (2005). His work in bringing the 1920s rural life of Montana to the screen in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” could be part of a lovefest for the Netflix drama with the Academy. This category, along with costume design, seems to be the most vulnerable place for the drama, and if it can muster it, it would show widespread love within all branches.

There’s room for a few others like Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos,” MGM/UAR’s “Cyrano,” Searchlight Pictures’ “The French Dispatch” and maybe even a more populist choice like Disney’s “Cruella” or Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Note: The Oscars also reward the set decorators in this category, and there are many talents in the mix such as Shan Vieau (“Nightmare Alley”), Claire Nia Richards (“Belfast”), Judy Farr (“The Last Duel” and “Last Night in Soho”), Nola Denett (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) and Paige Mitchell (“Passing”).

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Precursor Awards Leader: “Dune” (Warner Bros) – Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK FILM STUDIO PRODUCTION DESIGNER/SET DECORATOR 1 “Dune” Warner Bros Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos 2 “Nightmare Alley” Searchlight Pictures Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau 3 “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo 4 “Belfast” Focus Features Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards 5 “The Power of the Dog” Netflix Grant Major, Amber Richards NEXT IN LINE 6 “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Apple Original Films/A24 Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh 7 “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo 8 “Being the Ricardos” Amazon Studios Jon Hutman, Ellen Brill 9 “The Last Duel” 20th Century Studios Arthur Max, Judy Farr 10 “Cyrano” MGM/United Artists Releasing Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 “Last Night in Soho” Focus Features Victoria Allwood, Emily Norris, Judy Farr 12 “The Harder They Fall” Netflix Martin Whist, Jay Hart, Cynthia La Jeunesse, Anthony Whitman 13 “Spencer” Neon Guy Hendrix-Dyas, Yesim Zolan 14 “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” Amazon Studios Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx 15 “Licorice Pizza” MGM/United Artists Releasing Florencia Martin, Ryan Watson 16 “Cruella” Walt Disney Pictures Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton 17 “The Green Knight” A24 Jade Healy, Jenny Oman 18 “House of Gucci” MGM/United Artists Releasing Arthur Max, Letizia Santucci 19 “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Sony Pictures Darren Gilford, Rosemary Brandenburg 20 “Eternals” Marvel Studios Eve Stewart, Maya Henson, Michael Standish ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 “Respect” MGM/United Artists Releasing Ina Mayhew, Sarah Carter 22 “Passing” Netflix Nora Mendis, Paige Mitchell 23 “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Marvel Studios Sue Chan, David A Cook 24 “Don’t Look Up” Netflix Clayton Hartley, Tara Pavoni 25 “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Netflix Alex DiGerlando, Nola Denett 26 “A Quiet Place Part II” Paramount Pictures Jess Gonchor, Michael Joseph Amato, Nancy Haigh 27 “Jungle Cruise” Walt Disney Pictures Jean-Vincent Puzos, Larry Dias 28 “Mothering Sunday” Sony Pictures Classics Helen Scott, Hannah Spice 29 “Annette” Amazon Studios Florian Sanson, Marion Michel 30 “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Searchlight Pictures Laura Fox, Barbee S. Livingston UNRANKED LISTING — “Army of the Dead” Netflix Julie Berghoff, Sophie neudorfer — “Black Widow” Marvel Studios Charles Wood, John Bush — “Blue Bayou” Focus Features Bo Koung Shin, Bradford Johnson — “C’mon C’mon” A24 Katie Byron, Elsbeth Mumm, Kendall Anderson — “Coming 2 America” Amazon Studios Jefferson Sage, Douglas Mowat — “Cry Macho” Warner Bros Ron Reiss, Christopher Carlson — “Dream Horse” Bleecker Street Daniel Taylor, Charlotte Dirickx — “Encounter” Amazon Studios Tim Grimes, Lucila Caro — “Finch” Apple Original Films Tom Meyer, Jennifer M. Gentile — “Free Guy” 20th Century Studios Ethan Tobman, Kimberly Leonard — “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Sony Pictures François Audouy, Paul Healy — “In the Heights” Warner Bros Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman — “King Richard” Warner Bros Wynn THomas, William Arnold, Brana Rosenfeld, Amy Wells — “Luca” Pixar Daniela Strijleva — “Nine Days” Sony Pictures Classics Dan Hermansen, Brian Lives — “No Sudden Move” HBO Max Hannah Beachler, Meriissa Lombardo — “No Time to Die” MGM/United Artists Releasing Mark Tildesley, Veronique Melery — “Parallel Mothers” Sony Pictures Classics To be added — “Raya and the Last Dragon” Walt Disney Pictures Paul Felix, Mingiue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis — “Stillwater” Focus Features Philip Messina, Sophie Phillips — “Swan Song” Apple Original Films Annie Beauchamp, Shannon Gottlieb — “The Card Counter” Focus Features Ashley Fenton, Mary Goodson — “The Colour Room” Sky Cinema Damien Creagh, Marian Murray — “The Hand of God” Netflix Carmine Guarino, Iole Autero — “The Lost Daughter” Netflix Inbal Weinberg, Christine-Athina Vlachos — “The Many Saints of Newark” Warner Bros Bob Shaw, Regina Graves — “The Matrix: Resurrections” Warner Bros Hugh Bateup, Peter Walpole, Lisa Brennan — “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Netflix Lindsey Olivares — “The Souvenir Part II” A24 Stéphane Collonge — “The Suicide Squad” Warner Bros Beth Mickle, Lisa Sessions Morgan — “The Tender Bar” Amazon Studios Kalina Ivanov, Melissa M. Levander — “The Tomorrow War” Amazon Studios Peter Wenham, Beauchamp Fontaine — “Titane” Neon Laurie Colson, Lise Péault, Bruno Taddei — “Together Together” Bleecker Street Ashley Fenton, Ashley Swanson — “Together” Bleecker Street Karen Wakefield

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Production Design)

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

