Women's Health

Essential Reads: Oxcarbazepine (Trileptal) and Pregnancy

womensmentalhealth.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we have sufficient data to support the use of certain anticonvulsants, such as lamotrigine (Lamictal), during pregnancy, there is less data on some of the other newer anticonvulsants, such as gabapentin (Neurontin) and topiramate (Topamax). We have even less information on the reproductive safety of oxcarbazepine (Trilepatal). This is not a commonly used psychiatric medication, and data regarding its efficacy as a mood stabilizer is not robust. Yet, we see women who have responded well to oxcarbazepine. Typically we try to switch to medications with a better reproductive safety profile — for example, lamotrigine — but what happens if this does not work?

womensmentalhealth.org

Essential Reads: Bright Light Therapy for the Treatment of Depression During Pregnancy, Mixed Findings

Despite data to support the reproductive safety of many antidepressants during pregnancy, many women would prefer to avoid medications, if possible. In this setting, many women pursue psychotherapy, others use acupuncture or yoga or exercise. Although non-pharmacologic treatments are perceived as being safer than medications, this is only true if the treatment is effective. Exposure to untreated psychiatric illness in the mother carries is not without risk and has been associated with worse outcomes.
