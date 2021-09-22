Essential Reads: Oxcarbazepine (Trileptal) and Pregnancy
While we have sufficient data to support the use of certain anticonvulsants, such as lamotrigine (Lamictal), during pregnancy, there is less data on some of the other newer anticonvulsants, such as gabapentin (Neurontin) and topiramate (Topamax). We have even less information on the reproductive safety of oxcarbazepine (Trilepatal). This is not a commonly used psychiatric medication, and data regarding its efficacy as a mood stabilizer is not robust. Yet, we see women who have responded well to oxcarbazepine. Typically we try to switch to medications with a better reproductive safety profile — for example, lamotrigine — but what happens if this does not work?womensmentalhealth.org
