Stocks

Pfizer (PFE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend; 3.5% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pfizer (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Verso Paper (VRS) PT Raised to $35 at BWS Financial

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand raised the price target on Verso Paper (NYSE: VRS) to $35.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Camber Capital raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) to 5.9%, Files 13D

In a 13D filing on OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), hedge fund Camber Capital Management LLC disclosed a 5.9%, or ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech (EAF) PT Raised to $16 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan raised the price target on GrafTech (NYSE: EAF) to $16.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (EFTR) to Buy

Stifel analyst Benjamin J. Burnett upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Raised to $110 as BofA Securities Sees Opportunity for Valuation Expansion

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle raised the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $110.00 (from $97.00) after the company reported 3Q EPS of $0.64, above the Street consensus of $0.40. Revenues were $689,390, with a gross margin of 22.7%. Total transactions for 3Q were 3,217k roughly inline with the BofA estimate of 3,231k. AOV came in at $214.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Announces $50M Share Buyback; Declares $0.17 Dividend

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the common shares of the Company, payable December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record November 15, 2021. The cash dividend will represent a 9.7% increase over the $0.155 dividend per share paid in the previous quarter. This is the 49th consecutive year of increased dividends, which positions Gorman-Rupp in the top 50 of all U.S. public companies with respect to number of years of increased dividend payments.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) PT Raised to $34 at Jefferies on Strategic Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) to $34.00 (from $22.00) after the company made an offer to acquire all the shares of Millennial Lithium Corp to expand its growth pipeline into Argentina. The company offered C$4.70, for a total consideration of $400m or ~$16,700/ton.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Terex (TEX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Terex (NYSE: TEX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 8, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bladex (BLX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bladex (NYSE: BLX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 8, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Archrock (AROC) Declares $0.145 Quarterly Dividend; 6.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Archrock (NYSE: AROC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share, or $0.58 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021, with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HanesBrands (HBI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend; 3.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021, with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend; 4.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 8, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ametek (AME) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ametek (NYSE: AME) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PCTEL (PCTI) Declares $0.055 Quarterly Dividend; 3.7% Yield

PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, or $0.22 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 8, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 5, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.7 percent. For a...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Manning & Napier (MN) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 22, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 11, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 8, 2021, with...
STOCKS

