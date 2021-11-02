Pfizer (PFE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend; 3.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the common shares of the Company, payable December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record November 15, 2021. The cash dividend will represent a 9.7% increase over the $0.155 dividend per share paid in the previous quarter. This is the 49th consecutive year of increased dividends, which positions Gorman-Rupp in the top 50 of all U.S. public companies with respect to number of years of increased dividend payments.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO