We aren't sure about who takes the title for having the most Verzuz appearances, but Jadakiss's name has to be in the running. Not only did he face off against Fabolous for his own Verzuz, but he also appeared alongside his collaborators in The LOX when they went up against Dipset, and surprised fans when he helped close out Fat Joe and Ja Rule's feature on the popular series. However, The LOX as a unit continues to be a hot topic of conversation when discussing what some have called the most iconic Verzuz.

HIP HOP ・ 4 DAYS AGO