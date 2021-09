When The Voice premiered the other night, one singer from Upstate New York almost instantly had judges turn around. The entire state surely will be behind this young man. Plenty of people have made it to the stage of The Voice who called Upstate New York home. All of those singers had immense talent and tons of people behind them. Now another name can be added to that list. Jack Rogan from Webster, NY not only appeared on Monday's season premiere of the NBC show, but he wowed judges very quickly allowing him to move on in the competition.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO