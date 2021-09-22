Avoiding another failed school year
There’s no sugarcoating it: More that 50 percent of North Carolina’s school children failed to achieve grade-level expectations last year. Test scores released earlier this month revealed only 45 percent of children passed state exams, compared to 59 percent in 2019, the year before the pandemic. The passing rate for Asians was 74 percent, 59 percent for whites, 34 percent for Hispanics and 26 percent for Blacks. A national study found that the average school-age student lost 55 instruction days, almost one-third of a school year, between March 2020 and the same month in 2021. Additionally some students only briefly checked in some days for virtual learning and the total lost days grows exponentially.www.thesylvaherald.com
