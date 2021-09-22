CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Avoiding another failed school year

Sylva Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no sugarcoating it: More that 50 percent of North Carolina’s school children failed to achieve grade-level expectations last year. Test scores released earlier this month revealed only 45 percent of children passed state exams, compared to 59 percent in 2019, the year before the pandemic. The passing rate for Asians was 74 percent, 59 percent for whites, 34 percent for Hispanics and 26 percent for Blacks. A national study found that the average school-age student lost 55 instruction days, almost one-third of a school year, between March 2020 and the same month in 2021. Additionally some students only briefly checked in some days for virtual learning and the total lost days grows exponentially.

www.thesylvaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Schools find workaround to help parents avoid mandatory mask wearing

(WJAC) — There has been tough talk from Gov. Tom Wolf and his acting health secretary once they reinstated a mandatory mask mandate for schools and daycares in the state. But some school districts that have read the actual words of the mandate argue it’s all bark and no bite.
EDUCATION
kidsburgh.org

Wondering What’s Next: At the start of another school year, what might tomorrow look like?

Photo courtesy of the Tomorrow campaign. What will it take, we wonder, to keep learners and families safe? How might educators — classroom teachers, librarians, childcare workers, and everyone else — meet the needs of students while continuing to care for themselves? And amid so much division and deep, Delta-fueled anxiety, how might parents, neighbors, and communities act as allies in children’s learning?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Richmond County Daily Journal

Tom Campbell | Avoiding another failed school year

There’s no sugarcoating it: More that 50% of North Carolina’s school children failed to achieve grade-level expectations last year. Test scores released earlier this month revealed only 45% of children passed state exams, compared to 59% in 2019, the year before the pandemic. The passing rate for Asians was 74%, 59% for whites, 34% for Hispanics and 26% for Blacks. A national study found that the average school-age student lost 55 instruction days, almost one-third of a school year, between March 2020 and the same month in 2021. Additionally some students only briefly checked in some days for virtual learning and the total lost days grows exponentially.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#School Buses#On Children#Summer School#School Districts#Asians#Hispanics#Covid
Berkeleyan Online

How to Help Your Student Face Another Pandemic School Year

A year and a half is a very long time for a child. For much of the COVID-19 pandemic, schooling meant sitting in front of a screen. Parents helped young children talk to grandparents who lived inside a phone. Even playgrounds were closed. There are kids who haven’t seen their best friends in well over a year.
EDUCATION
WashingtonExaminer

Can another year of disrupted learning shift the Overton Window on school choice?

For American families with children, the days following Labor Day typically mark the return to the well-established rhythms of school and work formed over generations. If things feel different this year — a bit anxious, somewhat frayed, and with an air of unease hovering over all of it — it’s likely because the school year getting underway is the third in a row that has been either disrupted or is opening under a COVID-19-induced cloud of uncertainty.
EDUCATION
WYTV.com

Another school district faces new mask requirements

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Schools will now require masks or face coverings in school buildings starting Thursday. In a message on Facebook, Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig says the new mask requirement is in an effort to keep students in school, in-person and five days a week. Ludwig...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Community News

Helping Students Avoid the Back to School Blues

National Suicide Prevention Week has just ended, but the school year has just begun, and for many parents keeping students healthy both physically and mentally is at front of mind. The mental health side of things will be the focus as the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Citizen Online

Mask mandate extended for another month for Fayette schools

Citing data from August and the first 3 days of September for new Covid-19 infections of Fayette County residents, the county school system administration has extended the facial covering mandate for all students and staff of the system from Sept. 17 through the week of Oct. 25. The system’s letter...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
mhshighlife.com

Another Year, Another Mask Mandate

McPherson, USD 418 is back at school with fewer students and more masks. This will be the 3rd year masks have been mandatory in a row. “Masks should not be placed on Children younger than 2 years old or Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.” USD 418 now excepts exemption sheets for anyone who has health or religious reasons not to wear a mask. Lots of students have asthma or other respiratory issues, lots of health issues. Their doctor will note inevitably for those students from a mask.
MCPHERSON, KS
Half Moon Bay Review

Latinos 5 times as likely to fail at Cabrillo schools

During the 2019-20 school year, Latino students at Half Moon Bay High School were more than four times as likely to receive grades of D and F as their white counterparts. By the 2020-21 school year, it was 4.5 times as likely. The disparities are even larger at Cunha Intermediate...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
capenews.net

Superintendent: Bourne Schools Avoid Large MCAS Drops

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its 2021 MCAS test scores this week. While the comparative results for the Bourne Public Schools show dips in certain areas compared to previous years, we largely avoided the large drops seen at many districts across the state. We are encouraged that...
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

Newton To Keep School Mask Mandate In Effect After October 1

NEWTON (CBS) – It’s the end of the third week for Newton Public Schools and students and faculty are adhering to the indoor mask mandate. Seventh grader Pranav Raman says he doesn’t mind. “I really like having masks on. I am fine with it,” Raman said. Right now, all Massachusetts public schools students and staff are required to wear masks inside school buildings. But come October 1, schools that have 80% or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated will be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. And as COVID cases continue to rise,...
NEWTON, MA
WRDW-TV

Local schools fight to avoid destruction from latest TikTok fad

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County superintendent is speaking out about the TikTok “devious licks challenge” after local students started copying it. It involves swiping or destroying school property. It’s led to kids across posting videos of themselves smashing bathroom mirrors or stealing soap dispensers and even turf off...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
messenger-news.com

COVID-19 Causing School Closures … Again

EAST TEXAS – The 2021-2022 school year has barely gotten underway and already the specter of COVID-19 looms large. Over 20 school districts in the East Texas area have closed their doors for a brief period of time to help combat the spread of the virus. The school districts who...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
ReporterHerald.com

Resurrection Christian school changes course on masks to avoid closure

Resurrection Christian School is no longer refusing to comply with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment’s order to implement mask mandates, although RCS Superintendent Jerry Eshleman said in a video late Wednesday night that the school would continue to seek legal recourse. The mandate will apply only to...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
27 First News

Another Valley school updates mask policy

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- The Southern Local School District district will be enforcing face coverings beginning Monday, September 20. Superintendent Tom Cunningham announced that the district will be enforcing face coverings due to contact tracing. He said when a student has been around a positive case for longer than 15 minutes...
SALINEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy