Listen, I have a love-hate relationship with Google News, and until now, I’ve bit my tongue. It does provide a simple and easy-to-use experience for aggregating current events and by all accounts, it’s doing just ‘fine’ at that. However, as with other Google services like Gmail, I feel that all they ever truly do is ‘just fine’ – never excelling or reaching their full potential. I’ve only dealt with News because it’s from the tech giant, but I’ve never really found it all that user-friendly. The ‘For you’ aspect never really played out, in my opinion. Over the years, it’s become less of a go-to solution for me and in its place, I’ve gone to tools like Feedly instead.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO