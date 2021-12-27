ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Did ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Cement Its Spot After Leading the Annie Noms?

By Clayton Davis
 4 days ago
Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB
Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE
Link to television awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

UPDATED: Dec 23, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY : The Academy has always found room for smaller, more eclectic animation choices to sneak into the race, as seen with past nominees such as “A Cat in Paris” (2011) and “My Life as a Zucchini” (2016). This year looks like big studios, and populist choices could dominate it.

It’s hard to imagine an Oscar nomination announcement that didn’t include Walt Disney Pictures’ “Encanto” (National Board of Review winner), Neon’s “Flee” (likely to make history with noms in animated, documentary and international) and Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (which has the most critics’ prizes so far this season).

Pixar’s “Luca” and Walt Disney’s “ Raya and the Last Dragon ” seem to be safe bets, but GKIDS has always managed to find room for one of its features in the race, and that could very well be “Belle.” Another film with its vocal supporters is Negativ Films’ “My Sunny Maad,” which could sneak past one of the larger animation houses.

It should be noted that “Raya” garnered the most nominations from the Annie Awards with 10 , followed by “Encanto” with nine – both of which were nominated for best feature. “Luca,” “Mitchells” and “Sing 2” rounded out the nominations with the vital guild. In addition, “Flee” was recognized in categories like directing and best indie feature. Netflix led the tally for all studios with 52 nominations, with Disney in second place with 29.

We shouldn’t discount Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Sing 2,” which had a decent run at the box office, and 20th Century Studios’ “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” which is far more delightful than many give credit.

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK FILM DISTRIBUTOR DIRECTOR(S) & PRODUCER(S)
1 “Encanto” Walt Disney Pictures Jared Bush, Byron Howard
2 “Flee” Neon Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen
3 “The Mitchells vs The Machines” Netflix Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Chris Miller
4 “Luca” Pixar Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
5 “Raya and the Last Dragon” Walt Disney Pictures Osnat Shurer, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada
NEXT IN LINE
6 “Belle” GKIDS Mamoru Hosoda
7 “Sing 2” Illumination/Universal Pictures Garth Jennings
8 “My Sunny Maad” Negativ Films Michaela Pavlátová
9 “Ron’s Gone Wrong” 20th Century Studios Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine
10 “The Summit of the Gods” Netflix Jean-Charles Ostorero, Didier Brunner, Damien Brunner, Stéphan Roelants
UNRANKED LISTING
“Back to the Outback” Netflix Harry Cripps, Clare Knight
“Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People” Outsider Pictures Cesar Cabral
“Cryptozoo” Magnolia Pictures Dash Shaw
“Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko” GKIDS Ayumu Watanabe
“Josee, the Tiger and the Fish” FUNimation Kôtarô Tamura
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” Paramount Pictures Cal Brunker
“Pompo the Cinephile” GKIDS Takayuki Hirao
“Poupelle of Chimney Town” Toho Yusuke Hirota, Ryoichi Fukuyama, Eiko Tanaka
“Spirit Untamed” Dreamworks Animation Elaine Bogan
“The Addams Family 2” MGM/United Artists Releasing Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon
“The Ape Star” Viva Pictures Linda Hambäck
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures Tom McGrath
“The Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim” Freestyle Digital Media Isamu Imakake
“The Spine of Night” Shudder Philip Gelatt, Morgan Galen King
“Vivo” Netflix Kirk DeMicco
“Wish Dragon” Netflix Chris Appelhans, Chris Bremble, Aron Warner

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Animated Feature)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The most prominent Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each. The animated feature category was introduced in 2001 when “Shrek” was the first awarded. Five animators have won this award twice: Brad Bird, Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich. Bird and Docter are also among the most nominated, with Ron Clements, Dean DeBlois, Travis Knight, Hayao Miyazaki, Rich Moore, and Chris Sanders.

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

2021 Oscars predictions are here.

About the Academy Awards ( Oscars )

The Academy Awards , better known as the Oscars , is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

  • The date for the 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022

Variety

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

As the 2021 Box Office Ends on a High, the Future of Theatrical Releasing Remains Unclear

The “Spider-Man” effect is real, and while the theatrical world will end on a high note after the December surge of the latest Tom Holland-starring superhero outing, the happy headlines around “Spider-Man: No Way Home” don’t define the 2021 landscape more than the rest of a fraught year. This year will end with mixed signals about the state of domestic movie exhibition, but after nearly 18 months when theaters were either mostly or partially closed, reaching a point where anything resembles past performance is a major achievement. And yet, even before this year, a retraction was starting. The box office in 2019 fell...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Squid Game,’ an Analysis of the 2022 Critics Choice Awards Ballot

The members of the Broadcast Film Journalists Assn. (BFJA) and Broadcast Television Journalists Assn. (BTJA), who vote for the annual Critics Choice Awards in their respective media, always deliver at least a few surprises on the year’s ballots when compared to other voting populaces. The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are no exception. In television alone, HBO’s drama series “Succession” nabbed the most nominations of all series (eight), which was expected, and the same premium cabler’s limited series “Mare of Easttown” followed closely behind (with five noms). But the usually (and unfortunately) underappreciated “Evil,” which moved from CBS to Paramount Plus...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Review: Disney’s Obligatory Spinoff Plods Through an Aimless Premiere

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 1, “Stranger in a Strange Land.”] When “The Mandalorian” premiered in the winter of 2019, it gave its titular hero (and the world) the gift of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). When “The Book of Boba Fett” debuted in December 2021 — an obligatory spinoff of that first, very successful, Disney+ series — it gave its titular hero… a drink of water. A kind reading of such a simple ending would be that “Star Wars” is getting back to basics. Rather than go overboard with the “bigger is better”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Among Top Contenders for 2022 WGA Awards

Voting has only just begun for select nominees at the 2022 WGA Awards. Drama series, comedy series and new series votes will be taken until Jan. 5, while voting doesn’t even open for original and adapted screenplays until Jan. 12 (with a deadline of Jan. 26). Nominations for the television categories, as well as new media, news, radio/audio and promotional writing awards will be announced on Jan. 13, with screenplay nominations announced Jan. 27. Final voting for all takes place between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, with the winners being announced at the 74th annual ceremony on March 20. Although it...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

After a Seismic Year, Genre Film and TV Aims for Even Busier 2022

It’s the end of another year, and despite the world still struggling with a pandemic, 2021 hopefully offered you a few more comforts than 2020. As we all try to move forward in this new world, it has been nice to see some sense of familiarity return to Hollywood with film and television providing us all a means to consider, escape and heal. For me, genre films and television have been an excellent means to do all of that. Horror, science-fiction, fantasy, and of course, superheroes have dominated our pop-culture landscape. And judging by social media trends, box office numbers,...
MOVIES
Variety

The 21 Best Variety Cover Stories From 2021

From Issa Rae of “Insecure” to Discovery Inc.’s indefatigable CEO David Zaslav, this year Variety chronicled — as we have since 1905 — the stories of the biggest power brokers, dealmakers and creative trailblazers in Hollywood. Stephen Colbert, Anthony Mackie, Chloé Zhao, Phoebe Bridgers, Michaela Coel, Lil Nas X, Jean Smart and Jack Harlow are just some of our 21 favorite Variety cover stories of 2021. Taken collectively, these stories offer a portrait into another pandemic year in Hollywood, when it wasn’t always easy to conduct business as usual. But these entertainers and executives still powered through, reminding us of...
MUSIC
Variety

From ‘CODA’ to ‘Succession,’ Last Looks on SAG Awards Contenders

Voting is still open for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations through 5 p.m. PT Jan. 9. And that’s a good thing because there are so many worthy contenders to whittle down, voters need all the time they can get to make these tough decisions. With that in mind, Variety is breaking down where contenders stand in key categories right now. Film Ensemble Family tends to be a big factor when it comes to landing a nomination in the film cast performance category, and this year sees no shortage of those — from the tight-knit group of “CODA,” to the close...
MOVIES
Community Policy