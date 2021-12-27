Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Did ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Cement Its Spot After Leading the Annie Noms?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

UPDATED: Dec 23, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY : The Academy has always found room for smaller, more eclectic animation choices to sneak into the race, as seen with past nominees such as “A Cat in Paris” (2011) and “My Life as a Zucchini” (2016). This year looks like big studios, and populist choices could dominate it.

It’s hard to imagine an Oscar nomination announcement that didn’t include Walt Disney Pictures’ “Encanto” (National Board of Review winner), Neon’s “Flee” (likely to make history with noms in animated, documentary and international) and Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (which has the most critics’ prizes so far this season).

Pixar’s “Luca” and Walt Disney’s “ Raya and the Last Dragon ” seem to be safe bets, but GKIDS has always managed to find room for one of its features in the race, and that could very well be “Belle.” Another film with its vocal supporters is Negativ Films’ “My Sunny Maad,” which could sneak past one of the larger animation houses.

It should be noted that “Raya” garnered the most nominations from the Annie Awards with 10 , followed by “Encanto” with nine – both of which were nominated for best feature. “Luca,” “Mitchells” and “Sing 2” rounded out the nominations with the vital guild. In addition, “Flee” was recognized in categories like directing and best indie feature. Netflix led the tally for all studios with 52 nominations, with Disney in second place with 29.

We shouldn’t discount Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Sing 2,” which had a decent run at the box office, and 20th Century Studios’ “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” which is far more delightful than many give credit.

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK FILM DISTRIBUTOR DIRECTOR(S) & PRODUCER(S) 1 “Encanto” Walt Disney Pictures Jared Bush, Byron Howard 2 “Flee” Neon Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen 3 “The Mitchells vs The Machines” Netflix Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Chris Miller 4 “Luca” Pixar Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren 5 “Raya and the Last Dragon” Walt Disney Pictures Osnat Shurer, Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada NEXT IN LINE 6 “Belle” GKIDS Mamoru Hosoda 7 “Sing 2” Illumination/Universal Pictures Garth Jennings 8 “My Sunny Maad” Negativ Films Michaela Pavlátová 9 “Ron’s Gone Wrong” 20th Century Studios Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine 10 “The Summit of the Gods” Netflix Jean-Charles Ostorero, Didier Brunner, Damien Brunner, Stéphan Roelants UNRANKED LISTING — “Back to the Outback” Netflix Harry Cripps, Clare Knight — “Bob Spit – We Do Not Like People” Outsider Pictures Cesar Cabral — “Cryptozoo” Magnolia Pictures Dash Shaw — “Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko” GKIDS Ayumu Watanabe — “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish” FUNimation Kôtarô Tamura — “Paw Patrol: The Movie” Paramount Pictures Cal Brunker — “Pompo the Cinephile” GKIDS Takayuki Hirao — “Poupelle of Chimney Town” Toho Yusuke Hirota, Ryoichi Fukuyama, Eiko Tanaka — “Spirit Untamed” Dreamworks Animation Elaine Bogan — “The Addams Family 2” MGM/United Artists Releasing Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon — “The Ape Star” Viva Pictures Linda Hambäck — “The Boss Baby: Family Business” DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures Tom McGrath — “The Laws of the Universe – The Age of Elohim” Freestyle Digital Media Isamu Imakake — “The Spine of Night” Shudder Philip Gelatt, Morgan Galen King — “Vivo” Netflix Kirk DeMicco — “Wish Dragon” Netflix Chris Appelhans, Chris Bremble, Aron Warner

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Animated Feature)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The most prominent Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each. The animated feature category was introduced in 2001 when “Shrek” was the first awarded. Five animators have won this award twice: Brad Bird, Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich. Bird and Docter are also among the most nominated, with Ron Clements, Dean DeBlois, Travis Knight, Hayao Miyazaki, Rich Moore, and Chris Sanders.

About the Academy Awards ( Oscars )

The Academy Awards , better known as the Oscars , is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.