This Is Halloween! Disney Halloween Playlist and More Celebrate the Spirits of the Season

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO