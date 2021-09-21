CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Halloween! Disney Halloween Playlist and More Celebrate the Spirits of the Season

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disney music is the destination for Halloween music and fans can get into the spirit with the Disney Halloween playlist featuring favorites ranging from the holiday classic “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” to “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from the Haunted Mansion, plus new music offerings from the Muppets and Disney Music Group’s acclaimed a cappella group, DCappella. Details on all playlists, plus special treats for Danny Elfman fans, are below.

