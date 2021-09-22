Allan S. Goodman Launches Ritual Zero Proof Spirits

Allan S. Goodman added Chicago-based Ritual Zero Proof, the first spirit alternative distilled in America that echoes the taste and smell of spirits. A labor of love founded in Chicago by three best friends, Marcus Sakey, GG Sakey and David Crooch, Ritual meets growing consumer demand for a complex, flavorful and interesting alternative for people who are choosing not to drink alcohol. Crafted for use in cocktails, Ritual can be swapped 1:1 with traditional spirits to make non-alcoholic versions of classic recipes, each made with a base of water that is softened, carbon filtered and then RO filtered, then blended with botanicals, making them different from alcohol-removed alternatives. Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative, with zero calories, mirrors the familiar flavor of gin with cucumber, juniper berries, mint and basil, perfectly served with tonic. Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative, zero calories, is tropical and earthy, lending balance and heat to a margarita. Ritual Zero Proof Rum layers natural botanical extracts of warm vanilla, toasted spice, orange and toffee to capture the velvety decadence of a dark rum. The Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative, 10 calories per serving, is warm and soulful, with notes of oak and vanilla, the perfect match for orange and bitters. All are non-alcoholic, gluten free, nut free, non-GMO and vegan.