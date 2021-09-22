CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Have You Seen Montana’s “Hobo Hut” Bus? Where is it Going?

By Michelle
XL Country 100.7
XL Country 100.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, I saw this on a flatbed truck this morning heading east out of Bozeman. The marquee on the front of the bus labeled itself as the "Hobo Hut". Their words, not mine. Montana has become a hub for modified vehicles in the last few years. Buses, campers, vans, you name it. Do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike have created incredibly practical recreational vehicles, and some have created incredibly unusual recreational vehicles.

xlcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
XL Country 100.7

You Can Still Cross the Missouri River on a Ferry in Montana

I recently found out that Montana still has three fully functional river ferries. All three of them are located on the upper Missouri River in central Montana. The Carter Ferry, the Virgelle Ferry, and the Stafford-McClelland Ferry operate seasonally in Montana. All three ferries are free and generally operate from April through late October or early November.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Playing God? Montana Hospitals Are Busting At The Seams

First things first, have you thanked a health care worker today? Yesterday? The day before? Do it. It's a job not many dream about anymore. Montana has become a hot spot for COVID-19. I know...I know, not another COVID-19 article. But this is heartbreaking, unfair, and to be frank with you, I didn't realize it was THIS BAD...again.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Bozeman, MT
Traffic
Bozeman, MT
Cars
Local
Montana Traffic
Montana State
Montana Cars
City
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Have You Seen Evel Knievel’s Jump Over The Snake River?

Evel is a legend. He was best known for his motorcycle stunts that occurred between 1965 and 1980. According Visit Southern Idaho, He earned the Guinness Book of Records title of most broken bones in a lifetime. Did you know that his most daring and final jump was across Idaho's Snake River Canyon. This stunt took place on September 8th, 1974.
CELEBRITIES
fox9.com

Reports: Amtrak train that runs through Minnesota derails in Montana

(FOX 9) - A passenger train line that passes through Minnesota has derailed in Montana, according to local and social media reports. Photos posted to Twitter by multiple users show at least one car detached and tipped over. According to local reports and the Associated Press, as many as four cars may be on their sides after the incident. The line is the Empire Builder which runs from Chicago to Seattle, passing through Minnesota before moving into the heart of the northern Great Plains and Northwestern states.
MINNESOTA STATE
XL Country 100.7

The History and Meaning of the Montana Flag

It's been modified a couple of times over the years but the flag of Montana (as we know it) was essentially born in 1905. But Montana became a state in 1889. What gives?. Believe it or not, the flag of Montana was deemed to be ONE OF THE WORST of all states and provinces. It's true. The 'deciders' were the members of the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA)...a group who study flags around the world. What do those guys know. I've always liked our flag a lot.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Hobo#Recreational Vehicles
imbibemagazine.com

In Montana, Michael Billingsley Grows Cider Apples Where Few Others Have

“I remember driving my old shitty Ford truck way too fast, and I’m clenching the steering wheel, and my heart is beating,” recalls Michael Billingsley. “I’m just in this rage, trying to haul ass down to the orchard.”. Billingsley, owner of Billingsley Cider Orchard in Stevensville, Montana, was in a...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
XL Country 100.7

One of America’s Tiniest Cabins You Can Rent Is in Bozeman

If you don't need a lot of space and want to stay within Bozeman, this is the perfect place to rent and ease your mind. Airbnb has become a way of life when traveling to smaller communities or towns to get a better experience, especially here in Montana. There are some absolutely beautiful Airbnb's in Montana but apparently, one of the best tiniest Airbnb's is located right here in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

They Found WHAT In Montana? This Is So Awesome

All I can think about right now is the tradition of the "Dinosaur Program" the 2nd Grade class would put on in elementary school. We would make dinosaurs out of boxes and rap about dinosaur facts. I mean...it was the coolest thing ever and the highlight of most kids' school years.
SCIENCE
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy