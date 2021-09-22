Have You Seen Montana’s “Hobo Hut” Bus? Where is it Going?

It's been modified a couple of times over the years but the flag of Montana (as we know it) was essentially born in 1905. But Montana became a state in 1889. What gives?. Believe it or not, the flag of Montana was deemed to be ONE OF THE WORST of all states and provinces. It's true. The 'deciders' were the members of the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA)...a group who study flags around the world. What do those guys know. I've always liked our flag a lot.

