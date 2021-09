Located at 302 S. Broadway Avenue in Burns, Fair Value Auctions LLC is offering online and live auctions ‘As Is, Where Is.’. While looking for alternate fund raising platforms for nonprofits, Barbara Cannady stumbled across an online auction for golf tournaments. She always enjoyed live auctions but was turned off by the last-minute snipers at silent auctions, some of whom appeared after the auction was supposed to close. She was also aware of disreputable carnival tactics associated with some live auctions.

BURNS, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO