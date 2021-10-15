CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL waiver wire pickups: Top targets for Week 6 fantasy action

By Rachel Wold
With the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers on a bye week, plus all the latest NFL injuries , here are some top Week 6 waiver wire pickups that may help enhance your fantasy football rosters.

These waiver wire targets are based on their Week 6 matchups as well as their potential to assume larger roles as the season progresses.

Top Waiver Wire Pickups: Fantasy Football Week 6

Geno Smith, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith is a top waiver wire pickup for Week 6 for those who lost Russell Wilson or perhaps will be without a starting quarterback due to a bye week. While Smith is no Wilson, he inherits a fantastic cast of pass-catchers that hopefully help enough to keep the fantasy points rolling in.

Davis Mills, quarterback, Houston Texans

For those needing a fill-in or superflex QB, rookie Davis Mills should be available on nearly every waiver wire in Week 6. He is coming off a career-best fantasy performance, consisting of 312 yards and three touchdowns against New England’s top-six passing defense. Desperate times, call for desperate measures.

Myles Gaskin, running back, Miami Dolphins

A fantasy headache in Weeks 1-4, Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin may be out there for the taking on the Week 6 waiver wire. If so, pick him up, fresh off of his 99-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . In Week 6, Gaskin faces the Jacksonville Jaguars , a defense that allowed Derrick Henry to waltz in for three touchdowns in Week 5. Consider Gaskin as a viable RB1 for this particular fantasy matchup.

Devontae Booker, running back, New York Giants

Devontae Booker is on course to fill in for an injured Saquon Barkley, who will miss at least one game with a low-ankle sprain . When called to duty, Booker recorded 58 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. He is worth a flex play facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

Darrel Williams, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

Williams will be a top waiver wire target in Week 6 with Clyde Edwards-Helaire headed to IR . Look for Williams to assume the bulk of the workload, making him a fantasy RB2 heading into his next matchup against Washington in Week 6.

Jerick McKinnon, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

If you missed out on Williams, McKinnon is also a deep waiver wire acquisition as the second in line to back up Williams. Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks to be out for several games with an MCL sprain.

Khalil Herbert, running back, Chicago Bears

Herbert looks to be the lead RB for Chicago with Damien Williams landing on the COVID-19 IR list . So, hit your Week 6 waiver wire and pickup Herbert before someone else does. The rookie has a favorable matchup against the Raiders, giving up the 12th-most RB fantasy points.

Michael Carter, running back, New York Jets

If he is available, Michael Carter is a top waiver wire pickup who might be overlooked heading into a Week 6 bye. Emerging as the Jets’ No. 1 RB, and coming from back-to-back scoring performances, Carter next faces New England, where he racked up 78 yards against back in Week 2.

DeeJay Dallas, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas is a deep waiver wire pickup at running back for Week 6 should Chris Carson miss more time with a neck injury . While Alex Collins primarily took the field in place of Carson in Week 5, Dallas could see an increased role in passing plays, especially with Geno Smith operating under center.

Kadarius Toney, wide receiver, New York Giants

Likely sitting on many waiver wires in Week 5, Toney torched the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 189 yards. With the Giants missing several key players to injury, Toney will be heavily leaned upon and is a must-add waiver wire target, for Week 6, should he be out there for the taking.

Jarvis Landry, wide receiver, Cleveland Browns

Dropped to some waiver wires weeks ago, Landry is a Week 6 pick-up who is expected to be activated from IR to suit up for Sunday . If for some reason he doesn’t play, then stash him for his next game. Over his career, Landry has averaged 8.5 targets per game which have paid off well in PPR fantasy leagues.

Marquez Callaway, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

Marquez Callaway is another fantasy player who may have been dropped to the waivers due to his slow start to the season. Fooling us all, Callaway broke out in his last game with an 85-yard performance that included two touchdowns. With the Saints heading into a bye in Week 6, Callaway is still a top waiver wire add for those who have an extra spot to stash him and wait.

Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens

Get Bateman on your Week 6 waiver wire radar as a pickup who hopefully will play Sunday against the Chargers. Bateman had an excellent preseason prior to undergoing core muscle surgery ahead of the 2021 kickoff. This rookie was selected 27th overall by the Ravens and should assume an immediate role, playing with a red-hot Lamar Jackson .

Ray-Ray McCloud, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

A deep waiver wire target for Week 6 is McCloud who could receive more work now that JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed on IR . If anything, McCloud can be rostered on a wait-and-see basis while we take note of how the Steelers plan on getting him involved.

Chris Moore, wide receiver, Houston Texans

Desperate for options at wide receiver, the Texans elevated Moore from the practice squad, and he went off in Week 5. After recording 109 yards and one touchdown, Moore makes for a hot waiver wire claim in Week 6 for those fantasy managers also desperate for a wide receiver to boost their roster.

David Njoku, tight end, Cleveland Browns

For whatever reason, Njoku was Baker Mayfield’s top target in Week 5 during a close loss to the Chargers. Njoku caught seven-of-seven targets for a total of 149 yards and one touchdown. This is enough to make Njoku a Week 6 top fantasy TE waiver wire pickup despite a tough matchup with the Cardinals next on the schedule.

Dan Arnold, tight end, Jacksonville Jaguars

Arnold was quite busy in his last game, turning eight targets into six catches for 64 yards. The plan to keep Arnold this busy moving forward remains to be seen. However, those in a pinch to stream a tight end in Week 6 might want to give Arnold a pickup.

