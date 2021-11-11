NFL waiver wire pickups: Top targets for Week 10 fantasy action

With four teams on their byes in Week 10 (Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and New York Giants), here are some top Week 10 waiver wire pickups that may help enhance your fantasy football rosters with so many stars on the Week 10 NFL injury report .

These waiver wire targets are based on their Week 10 matchups as well as their potential to assume larger roles as the season progresses.

Top Waiver Wire Pickups: Fantasy Football Week 10

Josh Johnson, quarterback, New York Jets

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Started by nobody in Week 9 Johnson came to the field early to fill in for Mike White ( arm injury ), who was covering for starting QB, Zach Wilson who is dealing with a knee issue.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

While White is set to start in Week 10, Johnson is a deep waiver wire pickup to stash in the case. If White reinjures his arm and Wilson’s return is delayed, Johnson would be the next in line. The positive thing to note here is, Johnson finished as a top-five fantasy quarterback in Week 9.

Trevor Siemian, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

As the Saints eased in a small dose of Taysom Hill on Sunday, Siemian still posted a respectable 249 passing yards and two touchdowns. This makes Siemian a lower-end quarterback to target on the Week 10 waiver wire, should he be available. With the current string of injuries to multiple starting quarterbacks , one could do worse than starting Siemian in Week 10 against the Titans.

Cam Newton, quarterback, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have signed their former quarterback, making Newton a top waiver wire pickup in Week 10 for those really hurting at the position. Newton is far removed from his Pro Bowl eliteness, but in a pinch, he could serve as a bye-week fill-in, playing on his familiar home turf. With Sam Darnold, injured and clearly not cutting the mustard Newton could potentially finish out the season, provided he plays decently.

Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) does a backflip after scoring a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Pickup Hines from your Week 10 waiver wire if you’re looking to add extra depth, or need to fill a flex spot. Hines played in 45% of the team’s offensive snaps which led to him recording 108 total yards and one touchdown. Next up is a fantasy-favorable opponent when the Jaguars come to town.

Jordan Howard, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

With Miles Sanders on IR , it has been Howard assuming the bulk share of the carries in Philly over the past two weeks. So if he is available, Howard is a top waiver wire option in Week 10, heading into a matchup against the Broncos. With Sanders out, Howard has received 29 carries in his last two games for a total of 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Eno Benjamin, running back, Arizona Cardinals

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin looks to see more field time while Chase Edmonds misses what could be four-to-six weeks with a high ankle sprain. While James Conner ran all over the field like a superhero, Benjamin picked up 39 yards and managed a touchdown, making him a flex waiver wire pickup heading into Week 10.

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver, Free Agent

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all of the drama surrounding OBJ, he most likely will be claimed in Week 10 off of the NFL waiver wire, making him a top target should he be available on fantasy waivers. For those who need help at receiver Beckham Jr. might fit the bill, depending on where he lands. Check back here for further updates .

Elijah Moore, wide receiver, New York Jets

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Moore is suddenly turning heads and is a top waiver wire pickup in Week 10 after recording a pair of touchdowns and 84 yards in his last game. He clearly had chemistry brewing with the aforementioned Josh Johnson, so we will see if Moore keeps the fantasy points rolling in when the Jets host Buffalo in Week 10.

Olamide Zaccheaus and Russell Gage, wide receivers, Atlanta Falcons

While we were led to believe Tajae Sharpe would assume the No. 1 wide receiver role with Calvin Ridley on personal leave , Zaccheaus and Gage attracted more targets.

Zaccheaus found the end zone twice, while he turned three catches into 58 yards. Meanwhile, Gage led the team with eight targets for seven receptions and 64 yards. While they are hot and Ridley remains out, both Zaccheaus and Gage make for top waiver-wire pickups in Week 10.

DeSean Jackson, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

While he still has gas left in the tank, Jackson is a good waiver wire pickup for Week 10. Recently signed by the Las Vegas Raiders look for Jackson to have an immediate impact as a deep threat downfield for Derek Carr. When healthy, Jackson should be serviceable as a lower-end fantasy flex play in most any given game.

Geoff Swaim, tight end, Tennessee Titans

Swaim was a top-10 fantasy tight end in Week 9. So if he is still on the waiver wire, pick him up. Over his last two games, Swaim has been targeted nine times and he also scored in both of those contests. Should this target share keep coming, Swaim enters Week 10 as a TE2 facing the New Orleans Saints.

Pat Freiermuth, tight end, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth has been a top TE target for Ben Roethlisberger with an injured Eric Ebron off the field. The rookie tight end has been targeted 20 times over his last three games resulting in 165 yards and three touchdowns. If he’s on your Week 10 waiver wire, pick him up before someone else does.

More must-reads: