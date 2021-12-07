NFL waiver wire pickups: Taysom Hill, Sony Michel among top targets for Week 14

With four teams on their byes in Week 14 (Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles), here are some top Week 14 waiver wire pickups that may help enhance your fantasy football rosters with so many stars headling the Week 14 NFL injury report .

These waiver wire targets are based on their Week 14 matchups as well as their potential to assume larger roles as playoffs approach.

Week 14 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups

Taysom Hill, quarterback New Orleans Saints

While rambunctious at times and throwing four interceptions, Hill still finished within the top-six fantasy quarterbacks in his starting debut , making him a top waiver wire pickup for Week 14. If you are struggling to fill a QB slot grab Hill who will generate fantasy points from both running and throwing the ball when the Saints next play the Jets.

Gardner Minshew, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks to throw the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Coming from a decent fantasy performance in Week 13, Minshew makes for a waiver wire pickup to stash in the event Jalen Hurts (ankle) is not able to play when the Eagles return from their bye week. Minshew looked sharp while passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a big win over the Jets. With playoffs approaching, Minshew should be rostered by anyone looking to beef up their depth at quarterback.

Travis Homer, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Homer is a deep waiver wire target for Week 14 after his standout performance against the 49ers. He accumulated 90 yards and one touchdown which may be enough for the Seahawks to utilize him more when the team takes on the Texans in Week 14.

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back, New England Patriots

Stevenson is a grab and stash off of the Week 14 waiver wire as a backup to Damien Harris who tweaked his hamstring in their last game. Keep in mind, the Patriots are on a bye this week, but Stevenson should be picked up in the event Harris is unable to play come Week 15.

Adrian Peterson, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Another Seahawks running back to consider on the Week 14 waiver wire is Adrian Peterson. The Seahawks backfield is a cluster, but the team saw fit to sign Peterson who did find the end zone in his debut against the San Francisco 49ers. Those scrambling to fill a flex might have no other option than to turn to Peterson.

Sony Michel, running back, Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Filling in for Darrell Henderson , Michel was impressive in an easy romping against the Jaguars. This game script allowed Michel to rush for 121 yards and one touchdown off of 24 carries. For this, Michel is a top waiver pickup for Week 14 to stash in the event Henderson sits out for their next game. The Rams next play the Arizona Cardinals in Monday Night Football .

Tre’Quan Smith, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With Deonte Harris serving a three-game suspension for an off-field incident that occurred this past summer, Taysom Hill may turn to Smith as his top option. Smith was second in targets to Harris in their last game when Hill took over as the starter. The Saints will next travel to play the New York Jets that have given up the fourth-most yards through the air on the season.

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) reacts before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

With Adam Thielen ( ankle ) leaving their last game early in the first quarter, Osborn was targeted seven times, while he produced 47 yards and one touchdown against the Detroit Lions. If Thielen looks to remain sidelined, Osborn is a handy Week 14 waiver wire pickup as the No. 2 wide receiver playing alongside Justin Jefferson.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Football Team

Those challenged to fill a tight end spot in Week 14, can pick up Bates now that Logan Thomas is done for the season ( torn ACL ). Additionally, Ricky Seals-Jones is dealing with a hip injury, making Bates a tight end streamer when Washington hosts the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

More must-reads: