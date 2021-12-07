ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL waiver wire pickups: Taysom Hill, Sony Michel among top targets for Week 14

By Rachel Wold
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hz0T9_0c5UXoys00

With four teams on their byes in Week 14 (Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles), here are some top Week 14 waiver wire pickups that may help enhance your fantasy football rosters with so many stars headling the Week 14 NFL injury report .

These waiver wire targets are based on their Week 14 matchups as well as their potential to assume larger roles as playoffs approach.

Week 14 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7vmN_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Taysom Hill, quarterback New Orleans Saints

While rambunctious at times and throwing four interceptions, Hill still finished within the top-six fantasy quarterbacks in his starting debut , making him a top waiver wire pickup for Week 14. If you are struggling to fill a QB slot grab Hill who will generate fantasy points from both running and throwing the ball when the Saints next play the Jets.

Gardner Minshew, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IO0J_0c5UXoys00
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks to throw the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Coming from a decent fantasy performance in Week 13, Minshew makes for a waiver wire pickup to stash in the event Jalen Hurts (ankle) is not able to play when the Eagles return from their bye week. Minshew looked sharp while passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a big win over the Jets. With playoffs approaching, Minshew should be rostered by anyone looking to beef up their depth at quarterback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiNXl_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
NFL injury report: Latest updates on Alvin Kamara, Deebo Samuel for Week 14

Travis Homer, running back, Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bmhyk_0c5UXoys00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Homer is a deep waiver wire target for Week 14 after his standout performance against the 49ers. He accumulated 90 yards and one touchdown which may be enough for the Seahawks to utilize him more when the team takes on the Texans in Week 14.

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back, New England Patriots

Stevenson is a grab and stash off of the Week 14 waiver wire as a backup to Damien Harris who tweaked his hamstring in their last game. Keep in mind, the Patriots are on a bye this week, but Stevenson should be picked up in the event Harris is unable to play come Week 15.

Adrian Peterson, running back, Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iK8CI_0c5UXoys00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Another Seahawks running back to consider on the Week 14 waiver wire is Adrian Peterson. The Seahawks backfield is a cluster, but the team saw fit to sign Peterson who did find the end zone in his debut against the San Francisco 49ers. Those scrambling to fill a flex might have no other option than to turn to Peterson.

Sony Michel, running back, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M59hx_0c5UXoys00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Filling in for Darrell Henderson , Michel was impressive in an easy romping against the Jaguars. This game script allowed Michel to rush for 121 yards and one touchdown off of 24 carries. For this, Michel is a top waiver pickup for Week 14 to stash in the event Henderson sits out for their next game. The Rams next play the Arizona Cardinals in Monday Night Football .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1698Qn_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
2021 NFL defense rankings: Cowboys poised for greatness, Packers to step up

Tre’Quan Smith, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BNtf_0c5UXoys00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With Deonte Harris serving a three-game suspension for an off-field incident that occurred this past summer, Taysom Hill may turn to Smith as his top option. Smith was second in targets to Harris in their last game when Hill took over as the starter. The Saints will next travel to play the New York Jets that have given up the fourth-most yards through the air on the season.

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ae0Ad_0c5UXoys00
Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) reacts before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

With Adam Thielen ( ankle ) leaving their last game early in the first quarter, Osborn was targeted seven times, while he produced 47 yards and one touchdown against the Detroit Lions. If Thielen looks to remain sidelined, Osborn is a handy Week 14 waiver wire pickup as the No. 2 wide receiver playing alongside Justin Jefferson.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Football Team

Those challenged to fill a tight end spot in Week 14, can pick up Bates now that Logan Thomas is done for the season ( torn ACL ). Additionally, Ricky Seals-Jones is dealing with a hip injury, making Bates a tight end streamer when Washington hosts the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees drops 5-word reaction to Superdome return

Thanksgiving Day is coming right up on Thursday, and for a lot of people that only means two things: turkeys and football. Among the teams slated to play on Thanksgiving are the New Orleans Saints, who will be hosting the Buffalo Bills in the third and last game of the day. Someone special is also going to witness the game live at the Caesars Superdome, and it’s no other than Saints legendary quarterback Drew Brees.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has message for Seahawks fans

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012, but the star quarterback does not seem to be hitting the panic button. A day after Seattle’s 17-15 loss to Washington, Wilson took to Twitter with what appeared...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Open To Trade To 3 Teams

Earlier this offseason, trade rumors surrounded three of the best quarterbacks in the NFL – Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. All three remained with their respective teams. However, there will likely be plenty of interest in all three once the 2021 season comes to a close and the offseason kicks off again.
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth’s Message For Drew Brees Is Going Viral

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his broadcasting debut on Thursday night and had to do his best imitation of the “Collinsworth slide.”. Cris Collinsworth always does his famous slide after Al Michaels is done talking and Brees tried the same thing after Mike Tirico was done. After Collinsworth saw...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
thefocus.news

How did former Saints QB Drew Brees get the scar on his face?

The New Orleans Saints honoured retired QB Drew Brees against the Buffalo Bills, but where did the scar on Brees’ face come from?. With crowds now fully back in stadiums enjoying sports, the New Orleans Saints took the opportunity to honour retired quarterback Drew Brees at half-time versus the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#Eagles
ClutchPoints

Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021

Adrian Peterson is considered as one of the best running backs in NFL history as he has racked up numerous awards and accomplishments throughout his career. In this article, we will take a look at Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021. Adrian Peterson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $1 Million.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
FanSided

Could Russell Wilson end up owning the Seahawks after retirement?

Russell Wilson told the AP Pro Football Podcast that he would “love to own an NFL” team one day. Maybe that team should be the Seahawks. In an upcoming episode, Russell Wilson talked a lot about his enjoyment of playing the game and how long he wants to play and his potential plans for after he retires. Of course, lots of things will change before he does decide to no longer play but currently Seattle is owned by the Paul Allen Trust and the Chairperson of the Trust is Allen’s sister, Jody.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021

In his ten years in the league, Russell Wilson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. For this one, we will take a look at Russell Wilson’s net worth in 2021. Russell Wilson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $135 Million. Russell Wilson’s net worth in...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy