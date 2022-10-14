Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Colin Cowherd Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are leading the NFC West through five games this season. One of the biggest reasons for their early success, according to Colin Cowherd, is the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "I know it's so hard to admit you're wrong. The 49ers are really good and one of the ...
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game
It's no secret Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past, but this was the first time he's left a game for it.
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Fantasy Football Week 6 Wrap: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs shine in low-scoring Bills-Chiefs matchup
Patrick Mahomes lost for the first time in his career as an underdog in a "24-20 game" that didn't feature quite as much offense as fantasy managers hoped (Josh Allen/Mahomes matchups entered averaging 60.0 points per game). Still, Stefon Diggs was the WR2 and Allen was the QB3 this week (while hurdling hopeless defenders).
Brian Murphy: Who says winners need to be pretty?
Brian Murphy does not care how the Vikings got it done, they simply keep getting it done
Philly fans need to put a cork in it
The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
Shanahan reveals timeline for Mitchell's return from injury
Jeff Wilson Jr. has held down the fort for the 49ers, as several players on the running back depth chart have battled injuries early this season, but he could receive help soon. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher last season who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the...
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors: Bills, 49ers, Eagles, Chiefs among best fits for Panthers RB
The Panthers need big changes in 2023. Carolina fired coach Matt Rhule after Week 5, and a personnel overhaul also is on the way. Before next offseason, the biggest question in that regard is whether the Panthers will move running back Christian McCaffrey before the 2022 NFL season trade deadline on Nov. 1.
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 7: Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Marquise Brown, Dak Prescott, Kenny Pickett, and More
It was a relative Sunday in terms of the fantasy football injury report. Several of the injuries we saw in Week 7 were on the defensive side of the ball, meaning fantasy managers are not left with a ton of concerns on Monday morning. Let’s examine the latest NFL injury updates and the fantasy implications of the offensive injuries we did see.
NFL picks against the spread: Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will surprise again in Week 6
NFL picks against the spread are back with a look ahead to the most worthwhile Week 6 matchups in the
NFL’s outlook on Davante Adams punishment after cameraman shove
The NFL world was shocked to see Davante Adams shove over a cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders hard fought loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Adams was fed up that the Raiders weren’t able to pull out a win over their divisional rival, or more specifically that he wasn unable to haul in a pair of passes that could have potentially extended the game, and he took his frustrations out on a helpless cameraman.
