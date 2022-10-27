Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill out with injury, illness vs. Texans; Malik Willis set to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the team announced Saturday. The news puts rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill will not travel with the Titans to Houston. The Titans elevated backup quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to replace the spot on the roster. ...
It’s Malik Willis Time As Rookie QB To Start For Titans Vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans will hand rookie quarterback Malik Willis the keys to the offense in Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against AFC South rival the Houston Texans. Willis will make his first career NFL start with the Titans ruling out starter Ryan Tannehill on Saturday due to an illness, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Tannehill missed two straight practices due to a stomach bug after being limited earlier in the week due to a sprained ankle he sustained last week against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.
NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Tyreek Hill holds top spot as Chris Olave impresses
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top pass-catchers are throughout the 2022 season. These rankings can help with
5 critical keys to a Las Vegas Raiders road win against the New Orleans Saints
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders begin a two-game, two-city road trip going to New Orleans followed by staying on
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 0