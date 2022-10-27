ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill out with injury, illness vs. Texans; Malik Willis set to start

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans as he nurses an illness and ankle injury, the team announced Saturday. The news puts rookie Malik Willis is in line to make his first career NFL start. Tannehill will not travel with the Titans to Houston. The Titans elevated backup quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad to replace the spot on the roster. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

It’s Malik Willis Time As Rookie QB To Start For Titans Vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans will hand rookie quarterback Malik Willis the keys to the offense in Sunday’s Week 8 matchup against AFC South rival the Houston Texans. Willis will make his first career NFL start with the Titans ruling out starter Ryan Tannehill on Saturday due to an illness, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Tannehill missed two straight practices due to a stomach bug after being limited earlier in the week due to a sprained ankle he sustained last week against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.
NASHVILLE, TN
