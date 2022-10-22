ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew ruled out vs. Giants

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out cornerback Shaquill Griffin along with wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew for a Week 7 game against the New York Giants. In the team’s injury report Friday, there were four players listed as questionable: defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi and DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., and linebacker Foye Oluokun.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) expected to return for Colts on Sunday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is trending toward playing Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per head coach Frank Reich. Reich said he's "optimistic" that Taylor will return from a two-game absence. He added that Taylor will handle his normal workload if healthy, with Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson serving as "complementary pieces." Hines has cleared the concussion protocol and is also expected to return after sitting out two games.
Vikings PFF grades on offense entering the bye week

The Minnesota Vikings enter the bye week at 5-1 and sit in a good spot with a two-game lead in the NFC North division. Despite the immediate success in the first year of the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era, the Vikings still have a lot of room to grow. The main area that they should see growth is on the offensive side of the football.
