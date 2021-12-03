NFL waiver wire pickups: Alexander Mattison, Kendrick Bourne among top targets for Week 13

With four teams on their byes in Week 13 (Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Tennessee Titans), here are some top Week 13 waiver wire pickups that may help enhance your fantasy football rosters with so many stars headling the Week 13 NFL injury report .

These waiver wire targets are based on their Week 13 matchups as well as their potential to assume larger roles playoffs approach.

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups

Andy Dalton, quarterback, Chicago Bears

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

From starter to backup to starter to MVP of his Bears’ victory on Thanksgiving Day, Dalton is a top waiver wire QB for Week 13. If your current starter is injured or on a bye, Dalton comes with an elevated appeal should rookie Justin Fields ( cracked ribs ) sit out in Week 13 when the Bears host the Arizona Cardinals.

Taysom Hill, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

The Saints are planning to start Hill in Week 13 , making him a waiver wire pickup for those scrambling around to fill a quarterback slot or add depth at the position. With his mobility and Alvin Kamara potentially missing his next game, Hill sports plenty of fantasy upside in what should be a pretty competitive fight against Dallas in Thursday Night Football .

Josh Johnson, quarterback, New York Jets

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson makes for a deep waiver wire pickup at quarterback as the top backup for those who roster rookie Zach Wilson . Wilson struggled big-time in his last game, while he looked to slightly aggravate the knee for which he suffered a PCL sprain back in Week 7. So, keep tabs on Wilson and pick up Johnson if you find yourself in a quarterback bind ahead of their Sunday game against the Eagles.

Alexander Mattison, running back, Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mattison is the top waiver-wire target for Week 13, so do what you can to acquire him should he be there for the taking. He will start in place of Dalvin Cook ( dislocated shoulder ) when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions. When filling in for Cook in the past, Mattson typically posts high-end RB2 fantasy points. Cook is expected to miss his next two games.

Chuba Hubbard, running back, Carolina Panthers

With the breaking news that the Panthers placed star running back Christian McCaffrey on a season-ending IR , Hubbard will be a hot waiver wire target in Week 13, despite the Panthers vacating for their bye this week. Provided Hubbard is on waivers, do what you must to land him.

Kene Nwangwu, running back, Minnesota Vikings

Nwangwu could share some touches with the aforementioned Mattison in Week 13 while Dalvin Cook sits out for two games. This makes Nwangwu a deep waiver wire stash — as a speedy special teams player who last piled up 171 yards and one touchdown on four kick returns in his Week 12 performance.

Dontrell Hilliard, running back, Tennessee Titans

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans are heading to a Week 13 bye, but Hilliard still makes for waiver wire pickup to headline an offense that is missing so many key playmakers. Hilliard last rushed for 131 yards on just 12 carries and scored a touchdown against a tough New England run defense. So, stash Hilliard if your roster allows for his Week 14 clash against Jacksonville.

Matt Breida, running back Buffalo Bills

Gaining speed on Devin Singletary and Zack Moss who was a healthy scratch last week, Breida should be picked off the waiver wire for those running out of options at RB. Look for him to potentially put up some flex fantasy points playing a New England defense that last got gouged for 240 rushing yards and one TD by Titans running backs Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman.

Jamaal Williams, running back Detroit Lions

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Williams racked up a total of 83 yards on Thanksgiving Day with DeAndre Swift departing the game with a shoulder injury . If this injury keeps Swift off the field in Week 13, Williams makes a great fill-in at running back against a Vikings defense that last gave up 131 rushing yards and one TD to rookie Elijah Mitchell of the 49ers.

Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver, New England Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bourne’s performances have been up and down all season. But his 61 yards and two touchdowns accomplished in his last game make Bourne a waiver wire target for Week 13 for those desperately seeking to fill a WR slot this week. Hopefully, Bourne keeps the fantasy points rolling in when the Patriots play the Bills in Monday Night Football .

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022 – Davante Adams likely to hit market

Van Jefferson, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Matthew Stafford playing pretty shabbily in his last game, Van Jefferson had his best fantasy performance on the season (93 yards and one touchdown). So, pick up Jefferson from your Week 13 waiver wire if he is available, keeping in mind that Stafford targeted Jefferson a league-high nine times in their last game.

Josh Reynolds, wide receiver, Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reynolds is a decent waiver wire pickup for Week 13, as one of the only bright spots on a lackluster Lions offense that keeps coming up short in the winning column. Jared Goff was last dialed into Reynolds who turned three catches into 70 yards and one touchdown on Thanksgiving. If you are digging deep at WR options for Week 13, Reynolds should definitely draw some targets while the Lions likely play from behind.

Jack Doyle, tight end, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) celebrates his touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Not the flashiest of waiver wire tight end pickups for Week 13, Doyle last recorded six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in a close loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . If Carson Wentz continues to hit up Doyle, who he has targeted 17 times over their last three games, Doyle could reward playing the Texans that have given up the fifth-most TE fantasy points.

Foster Moreau, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Moreau makes for an excellent tight end streamer to pick up from the Week 13 waiver wire. If available, nab him and play him in place of Darren Waller who is out dealing with a knee issue . The last time Moreau started in place of Waller, he caught a perfect six-of-six targets for 60 yards and one touchdown in Week 7.

More must-reads: