ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL waiver wire pickups: Alexander Mattison, Kendrick Bourne among top targets for Week 13

By Rachel Wold
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjBut_0c5UXoys00

With four teams on their byes in Week 13 (Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Tennessee Titans), here are some top Week 13 waiver wire pickups that may help enhance your fantasy football rosters with so many stars headling the Week 13 NFL injury report .

These waiver wire targets are based on their Week 13 matchups as well as their potential to assume larger roles playoffs approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhy1C_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
2021 NFL defense rankings: Packers return to elite status, Rams in trouble

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups

Andy Dalton, quarterback, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAFNt_0c5UXoys00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

From starter to backup to starter to MVP of his Bears’ victory on Thanksgiving Day, Dalton is a top waiver wire QB for Week 13. If your current starter is injured or on a bye, Dalton comes with an elevated appeal should rookie Justin Fields ( cracked ribs ) sit out in Week 13 when the Bears host the Arizona Cardinals.

Taysom Hill, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

The Saints are planning to start Hill in Week 13 , making him a waiver wire pickup for those scrambling around to fill a quarterback slot or add depth at the position. With his mobility and Alvin Kamara potentially missing his next game, Hill sports plenty of fantasy upside in what should be a pretty competitive fight against Dallas in Thursday Night Football .

Josh Johnson, quarterback, New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rL7We_0c5UXoys00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson makes for a deep waiver wire pickup at quarterback as the top backup for those who roster rookie Zach Wilson . Wilson struggled big-time in his last game, while he looked to slightly aggravate the knee for which he suffered a PCL sprain back in Week 7. So, keep tabs on Wilson and pick up Johnson if you find yourself in a quarterback bind ahead of their Sunday game against the Eagles.

Alexander Mattison, running back, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuLaY_0c5UXoys00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mattison is the top waiver-wire target for Week 13, so do what you can to acquire him should he be there for the taking. He will start in place of Dalvin Cook ( dislocated shoulder ) when the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions. When filling in for Cook in the past, Mattson typically posts high-end RB2 fantasy points. Cook is expected to miss his next two games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLo7t_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2021

Chuba Hubbard, running back, Carolina Panthers

With the breaking news that the Panthers placed star running back Christian McCaffrey on a season-ending IR , Hubbard will be a hot waiver wire target in Week 13, despite the Panthers vacating for their bye this week. Provided Hubbard is on waivers, do what you must to land him.

Kene Nwangwu, running back, Minnesota Vikings

Nwangwu could share some touches with the aforementioned Mattison in Week 13 while Dalvin Cook sits out for two games. This makes Nwangwu a deep waiver wire stash — as a speedy special teams player who last piled up 171 yards and one touchdown on four kick returns in his Week 12 performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhI7C_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
NFL injury report: Latest updates on Dalvin Cook, Kyler Murray for Week 13

Dontrell Hilliard, running back, Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkYyx_0c5UXoys00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans are heading to a Week 13 bye, but Hilliard still makes for waiver wire pickup to headline an offense that is missing so many key playmakers. Hilliard last rushed for 131 yards on just 12 carries and scored a touchdown against a tough New England run defense. So, stash Hilliard if your roster allows for his Week 14 clash against Jacksonville.

Matt Breida, running back Buffalo Bills

Gaining speed on Devin Singletary and Zack Moss who was a healthy scratch last week, Breida should be picked off the waiver wire for those running out of options at RB. Look for him to potentially put up some flex fantasy points playing a New England defense that last got gouged for 240 rushing yards and one TD by Titans running backs Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t785s_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Tom Brady carves up Falcons, Patriots shine in primetime

Jamaal Williams, running back Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13er82_0c5UXoys00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Williams racked up a total of 83 yards on Thanksgiving Day with DeAndre Swift departing the game with a shoulder injury . If this injury keeps Swift off the field in Week 13, Williams makes a great fill-in at running back against a Vikings defense that last gave up 131 rushing yards and one TD to rookie Elijah Mitchell of the 49ers.

Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver, New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkTbB_0c5UXoys00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bourne’s performances have been up and down all season. But his 61 yards and two touchdowns accomplished in his last game make Bourne a waiver wire target for Week 13 for those desperately seeking to fill a WR slot this week. Hopefully, Bourne keeps the fantasy points rolling in when the Patriots play the Bills in Monday Night Football .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JT5H1_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
Predicting the fantasy football sleepers and breakouts for NFL Week 13

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022 – Davante Adams likely to hit market

Van Jefferson, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5NVm_0c5UXoys00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Matthew Stafford playing pretty shabbily in his last game, Van Jefferson had his best fantasy performance on the season (93 yards and one touchdown). So, pick up Jefferson from your Week 13 waiver wire if he is available, keeping in mind that Stafford targeted Jefferson a league-high nine times in their last game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoIyD_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
NFL Start ’em sit ’em Week 13: Roll with Joe Burrow, bench Matt Ryan

Josh Reynolds, wide receiver, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmBQF_0c5UXoys00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reynolds is a decent waiver wire pickup for Week 13, as one of the only bright spots on a lackluster Lions offense that keeps coming up short in the winning column. Jared Goff was last dialed into Reynolds who turned three catches into 70 yards and one touchdown on Thanksgiving. If you are digging deep at WR options for Week 13, Reynolds should definitely draw some targets while the Lions likely play from behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5qa9_0c5UXoys00 Also Read:
2021 NFL Power Rankings: San Francisco 49ers climb, Seahawks now a bottom-five team

Jack Doyle, tight end, Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnGVp_0c5UXoys00
Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) celebrates his touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Not the flashiest of waiver wire tight end pickups for Week 13, Doyle last recorded six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in a close loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . If Carson Wentz continues to hit up Doyle, who he has targeted 17 times over their last three games, Doyle could reward playing the Texans that have given up the fifth-most TE fantasy points.

Foster Moreau, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Moreau makes for an excellent tight end streamer to pick up from the Week 13 waiver wire. If available, nab him and play him in place of Darren Waller who is out dealing with a knee issue . The last time Moreau started in place of Waller, he caught a perfect six-of-six targets for 60 yards and one touchdown in Week 7.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Rams will potentially have to be without one of their best wideouts on Sunday against the Jaguars. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury and his status is now up in the air. It doesn’t look like it’s a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13 picks: Top players to add include Dontrell Hilliard, Kendrick Bourne

As we head to the Fantasy football playoffs in some leagues, the search for useful running backs continues as the injuries mount. Christian McCaffrey is out for the year, Derrick Henry might be as well, Alvin Kamara has missed significant time and now Dalvin Cook is injured yet again. So RBs such as Matt Breida and Phillip Lindsay are suddenly on the Fantasy radar. Breida has scored three times for the Bills in his last three games. In his first game as a Dolphin in Week 12 Lindsay carried 12 times.
NFL
Rocky Mountain Collegian

NFL fantasy football – waiver wire recommendations week 13

Keeping a solid running back throughout fantasy is really hard. There have been so many injuries this year to key halfbacks such as Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Chris Carson, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and many more. With only two weeks until playoffs, finding a running back on waivers isn’t easy, but there is one player who can give you one last push to make the postseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Chuba Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Panthers#American Football#Green Bay Packers#Mvp#The Arizona Cardinals#Pcl#Eagles#Acq
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy