The Carolina Panthers marched to a 2-0 record as they claimed victory over their hated rival, the New Orleans Saints, ending a few seasons of frustration in spectacular fashion. The team as a whole controlled the game, but compared to the defense, the offense still has more polishing to do. After a first half that was completely dominant, the offense stalled in the third quarter and cost the defense a shutout with a perplexing turnover. To have a chance at postseason glory, they’ll need to learn to play all four quarters and not let up.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO