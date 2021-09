Ole Miss is treating this Saturday's date with Tulane like a rattlesnake in the bedclothes. It's a deadly serious challenge awaiting the Rebels from a team who has already scared the daylights out of third-ranked Oklahoma Sooner (40-35 in Norman) this season. To top it off, the Tulane game is sandwiched for the Rebels between a pair of blowout victories and a looming date with Alabama that could qualify as that week's top game in all of college football.

