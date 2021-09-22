Table of Experts: Just a blip on the radar, or lasting change

Kate Curll, PE has been promoted from Senior Project Manager to Associate, selected as someone fiercely committed to helping her clients and employees succeed. Kate helped to open Bohler DC in 2014 and has since supported its growth, having quadrupled in staff size. In her new position, Kate will continue to guide her team in identifying new opportunities for real estate owners and developers. She will also focus on strengthening and growing Bohler DC’s operations. “I’m focused on developing our staff and their technical skills, as well as attracting top talent,” Kate says. “Our clients deserve a trusted partner who can keep projects moving forward. I plan to expand and elevate our team so we can continue delivering on that need.” As a respected member of DC's CRE industry, Kate represents the development community in several DC Building Industry Association (DCBIA) committees and is a member of Bohler DC’s Women’s Professional Network and Council for Inclusion, Equity & Diversity.

