Table of Experts: Just a blip on the radar, or lasting change

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat effect did and does COVID continue to have on the construction environment and construction lending?. Brian Sheldrick (CAP COM Federal Credit Union): What we saw was a bit of a wait-and-see from our smaller developers who were a little more concerned about the short-term effects. A lot of our larger construction developers have projects that have been in the pipeline for years. While this economic downturn was a bit unique, they've lived through a couple of them.

EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

The USA is falling further behind the world in vaccinating people from COVID-19. And this will have disastrous consequences, warns virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha. Dr. Jha, Dean of the School of Public Health, Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice at Brown University, recently commented on the country's too-slow progress—and spoke about Long COVID on Crooked Media's What A Day podcast. Read on for five essential points that will save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Register

How This Entrepreneur Is Changing What We Put on Our Kitchen Tables

During the pandemic, my 8-year-old son has been struggling with wanting more independence. He wants to have sleepovers with friends, take walks on his own and start to make his own meals. Although the pandemic has restricted much of his independence, I'm happy to welcome more help in the kitchen and to reinforce healthy eating habits and introduce him to cooking.
RETAIL
Delta Just Quietly Changed Their Boarding Process Again

Delta Airlines made several changes during the pandemic to make passengers more comfortable about flying. In some areas, they took the lead by blocking middle seats longer than other airlines. Some of their other changes weren’t as well-received, like when Delta changed the boarding process and skipped several boarding groups in favor of a “Back-to-front” process for the majority of passengers.
LIFESTYLE
Christopher Mcdonald
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Austin LaPoten

CBRE, Inc. is pleased to welcome Austin LaPoten as Vice President, Hotels. Based in Orlando, he will have an exclusive focus on selling select service, limited service and boutique hotels throughout Florida and the Southeastern U.S. With more than 6 years of experience in hospitality real estate, Austin has been involved in over $500 million in closed hotel sales and financings. Prior to CBRE, he worked for Margaritaville as Manager, Investments.
ECONOMY
Reid's buys into catering company with eye on higher-end events

Reid’s Fine Foods has acquired a majority stake in a boutique catering company. Francie & Co. of Charlotte now falls under the specialty grocer’s umbrella. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We already offer a lot of catering services but wanted to extend our catering into higher-end events,” says...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NOVA, Mason leaders explain how they're recruiting diverse tech talent — and where they're falling short

The first cohort of students to enroll in Northern Virginia Community College's associate cloud computing degree, launched with Amazon Web Services in 2018, were predominantly students of color. Chad Knights, NOVA’s vice president of IET and college computing, said Monday during AWS' “IMAGINE: Education” conference that between 65% and 70%...
COLLEGES
Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center names Shelley Wilson Lauten as interim CEO

Shelley Wilson Lauten has been tapped as the interim CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida in Maitland. Lauten, the former CEO of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, posted an announcement on her Facebook page saying she has taken the role immediately. The news comes after Lauten retired from the homelessness commission in 2019.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando tech firm Intecrowd to hire after multimillion-dollar investment round

An Orlando-based technology firm will scale its workforce after raising millions of dollars in investment. Intecrowd LLC raised $4 million in a seed round announced Sept. 23. Florida Funders LLC, a Tampa-based venture capital firm and angel investor network, invested $300,000 as part of the round. “We feel they’re a...
ORLANDO, FL
Hawaii vacation rentals see substantial losses in supply, demand in August

Unit supply and demand for Hawaii vacation rentals were well below 2019 levels last month, but the average daily rate outpaced pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. According to HTA’s monthly Hawaii Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was released last week, unit supply last...
HAWAII STATE
Here's how government antitrust moves are taking aim at Amazon

An antitrust lawsuit against Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is taking aim at one of the e-commerce giant’s worries about its marketplace — that it could lose the giant brands that sell wholesale on the site or jettison third-party sellers. The suit, filed in May by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A....
BUSINESS
People on the Move

Kate Curll, PE has been promoted from Senior Project Manager to Associate, selected as someone fiercely committed to helping her clients and employees succeed. Kate helped to open Bohler DC in 2014 and has since supported its growth, having quadrupled in staff size. In her new position, Kate will continue to guide her team in identifying new opportunities for real estate owners and developers. She will also focus on strengthening and growing Bohler DC’s operations. “I’m focused on developing our staff and their technical skills, as well as attracting top talent,” Kate says. “Our clients deserve a trusted partner who can keep projects moving forward. I plan to expand and elevate our team so we can continue delivering on that need.” As a respected member of DC's CRE industry, Kate represents the development community in several DC Building Industry Association (DCBIA) committees and is a member of Bohler DC’s Women’s Professional Network and Council for Inclusion, Equity & Diversity.
BUSINESS
New Mexico organizations partner to launch $11M community impact fund

Groundworks New Mexico and the New Mexico Impact Investment Collaborative announced the Local Impact-Driven Fixed Income Targeted Investment New Mexico (LIFT NM), an investment initiative in support of homeownership and job creation for low-and-moderate income citizens and communities of color. Local investors can participate in the initiative and have an...
ECONOMY
Anthony Giacalone

Anthony J. Giacalone, CPA, has been promoted to the HBK CPAs & Consultants West Palm Beach, Florida office as Principal. He has over twelve years of experience in business and individual tax consulting and compliance, generational wealth transfers, business operations support functions, outsourcing accounting and finance, and transaction consulting. Anthony has done extensive work in tax research and consulting. He has served business owners, potential acquirers, and private equity groups.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
GUEST COMMENT: Workforce development is vital to the Kentucky economy

We may not agree on much, but everyone agrees on the critical importance of equipping hardworking Americans with the education, technical training and much-needed skills to succeed in the workplace and help our economy do the same. Don’t believe me? The U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing September as National...
KENTUCKY STATE

