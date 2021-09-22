Great Fall Destinations to Explore in Minnesota

I think I have always known that this was a no-no. Any pedestrian on an Interstate was something that you can't do. You can't even stop unless it's an emergency. If you are having car trouble, you are supposed to head to the nearest off ramp to pull off the road in a much safer area. Sometimes that isn't something that is a possibility, but that's rare. It's even more rare to see someone walking along on any of these roads, and if you do see someone the first thought most people would have is that there is something very wrong.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO