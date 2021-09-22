CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are the Consequences for Unvaccinated CentraCare Employees?

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
Last week CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON and said unvaccinated CentraCare employees would not be fired. That is still technically the case. This week when I talked with Dr. Morris he got into more detail as to what the result would be for employees who choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said employees who have not been fully vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption by December 15th will be placed on unpaid leave. Morris says those individuals could return to work at CentraCare if they receive a vaccine and their position is still open. He says "you may not be getting a paycheck but you are still connected to CentraCare."

